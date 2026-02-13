/Nation’s most powerful office gets new address as PM Modi unveils Seva Teerth

Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, and the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled Seva Teerth, a brand-new building complex in the national capital. This modern facility replaces colonial-era symbols, marking a significant shift toward a citizen-centric administrative identity.
Seva Teerth now houses the PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, and National Security Council Secretariat. Previously scattered, these high-level offices are now integrated into one high-tech, efficient, and future-ready facility for better coordination.
The PM also inaugurated Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2, housing key ministries like Finance, Defence, and Health. These facilities replace ageing infrastructure, fostering a collaborative environment through digitally integrated, modern office spaces.
Built to 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes feature renewable energy and water conservation systems. They include smart access controls and advanced security, ensuring a safe, eco-friendly, and accessible workplace for officials.
In his first major decision at Seva Teerth, PM Narendra Modi announced an increase in the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) to ₹2 lakh crore, nearly doubling its earlier outlay.
The government doubled the target for the number of trained Lakhpati Didis to 6 crore by 2029. Additionally, the PM Rahat scheme was approved, providing accident victims with cashless treatment up to Rs 1.5 lakh.
The shift to Seva Teerth reflects a commitment to efficient, accessible governance. By consolidating ministries and embracing modern infrastructure, the government aims to enhance employee well-being and improve overall citizen engagement.