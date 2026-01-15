LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Nat Sciver-Brunt to Harmanpreet Kaur, 5 batters with most runs in WPL history

Nat Sciver-Brunt to Harmanpreet Kaur, 5 batters with most runs in WPL history

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jan 15, 2026, 17:54 IST | Updated: Jan 15, 2026, 17:54 IST

From Nat Sciver-Brunt to Harmanpreet Kaur here is a look at five batters with most runs in WPL history. The honorary list also features, Australia’s Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and India’s Shafali Verma. 

1. Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) – 1101 runs in 31 Matches
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

1. Nat Sciver-Brunt (England) – 1101 runs in 31 Matches

Nat Sciver-Brunt stands tall as the leading run-scorer in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history, having amassed an impressive 1101 runs in 31 matches. The England all-rounder has been a picture of consistency and class, blending power with elegance to dominate attacks across seasons.

2. Meg Lanning (Australia) – 1050 runs in 30 Matches
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

2. Meg Lanning (Australia) – 1050 runs in 30 Matches

Meg Lanning has been one of the most prolific batters in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history, amassing 1050 runs in 30 matches to rank among the tournament’s leading run-scorers. The former Australia captain has brought her trademark composure and authority to the WPL, consistently delivering strong starts at the top of the order.

3. Harmanpreet Kaur (India) – 1016 runs in 30 Matches
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

3. Harmanpreet Kaur (India) – 1016 runs in 30 Matches

Harmanpreet Kaur has etched her name among the top run-scorers in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history, scoring 1016 runs in 30 matches with her trademark flair and power. The Indian skipper has been a driving force for her side, delivering impactful performances in crucial moments and thriving under pressure.

4. Ellyse Perry (Australia) – 972 runs in 25 Matches
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

4. Ellyse Perry (Australia) – 972 runs in 25 Matches

Ellyse Perry has been a standout performer among the leading run-scorers in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history, amassing 972 runs in just 25 matches. The Australian all-rounder has combined elegance with consistency, anchoring the innings while also accelerating when the situation demands.

5. Shafali Verma (India) – 923 runs in 30 Matches
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

5. Shafali Verma (India) – 923 runs in 30 Matches

Shafali Verma has emerged as one of the most exciting batters in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history, scoring 923 runs in 30 matches with her fearless and attacking approach. The young Indian opener has consistently set the tone at the top of the order, using her power and quick scoring ability to put bowlers under pressure from the very start.

Trending Photo

Training to survive -40°C in Greenland: What's it actually like to train as a soldier in Arctic conditions?
7

Training to survive -40°C in Greenland: What's it actually like to train as a soldier in Arctic conditions?

How close is Iran to Al Udeid? Inside US’ most critical military base in the Middle East
7

How close is Iran to Al Udeid? Inside US’ most critical military base in the Middle East

BRICS vs NATO countries: Who is more powerful? Military comparison
7

BRICS vs NATO countries: Who is more powerful? Military comparison

'High-tech Arctic defence': Greenland’s radar, drones, and NATO’s northern shield
7

'High-tech Arctic defence': Greenland’s radar, drones, and NATO’s northern shield

‘U.S. Arctic Ambitions’: How far can Trump go to seize Greenland?
7

‘U.S. Arctic Ambitions’: How far can Trump go to seize Greenland?