/Nat Sciver-Brunt to Harmanpreet Kaur, 5 batters with most runs in WPL history

From Nat Sciver-Brunt to Harmanpreet Kaur here is a look at five batters with most runs in WPL history. The honorary list also features, Australia’s Meg Lanning, Ellyse Perry and India’s Shafali Verma.
Nat Sciver-Brunt stands tall as the leading run-scorer in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history, having amassed an impressive 1101 runs in 31 matches. The England all-rounder has been a picture of consistency and class, blending power with elegance to dominate attacks across seasons.
Meg Lanning has been one of the most prolific batters in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history, amassing 1050 runs in 30 matches to rank among the tournament’s leading run-scorers. The former Australia captain has brought her trademark composure and authority to the WPL, consistently delivering strong starts at the top of the order.
Harmanpreet Kaur has etched her name among the top run-scorers in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history, scoring 1016 runs in 30 matches with her trademark flair and power. The Indian skipper has been a driving force for her side, delivering impactful performances in crucial moments and thriving under pressure.
Ellyse Perry has been a standout performer among the leading run-scorers in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history, amassing 972 runs in just 25 matches. The Australian all-rounder has combined elegance with consistency, anchoring the innings while also accelerating when the situation demands.
Shafali Verma has emerged as one of the most exciting batters in Women’s Premier League (WPL) history, scoring 923 runs in 30 matches with her fearless and attacking approach. The young Indian opener has consistently set the tone at the top of the order, using her power and quick scoring ability to put bowlers under pressure from the very start.