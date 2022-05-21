NASM-SR: How Indian Navy's new anti-ship missile can change warfare dynamics

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully recently conducted maiden flight-test of the indigenously-developed Naval anti-ship missile NASM-SR launched from a helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur.
It is the first indigenous air launched short-range anti-ship missile system for the Indian Navy.
The missile test showcased sea skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms, the Navy said.
Critically, the missile employed the indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.
(Photograph:AFP)
NASM-SR can be hosted on MH-60R helicopters
The Naval Anti-Ship Missile (Short Range) (NASM-SR) has a range of 55 km and is set to replace the Navy's sea eagle missiles. The NASM-SR will reportedly be hosted on MH-60R helicopters.
It can carry a 100 kg warhead and can travel at 0.8 Mach sub-sonic speed. The new missile is set to strengthen offensive capability of the Indian Navy.
It can be fired from the shore at a ship in the sea. It can strategically target main areas of a large ship and make it dysfunctional.
(Photograph:AFP)
Indo-Pacific at the centre of geopolitics
India's maritime strategy is in focus, with the Indo-Pacific being at the centre of geopolitics. The country's geographic location makes it a key player in the Indian Ocean, making the role of the Navy critical.
(Photograph:AFP)
China's increased presence since 2008
The Indian subcontinent is buzzing with activity and the Indian Navy is closely watching as the events unfold. India has been cleanly observing China as it has increased presence in the Indian Ocean since 2008.
(Photograph:AFP)
Global concern over China's growing assertiveness
From the United States to Japan and Australia there is a growing concern over China's growing assertion in the Indian Ocean.
China's naval power has grown significantly as it has been building new ships, submarines and missiles.
What's more concerning is China's investment in big-ticket maritime infrastructure, especially deepwater ports.
(Photograph:AFP)
China's string of pearls strategy
China is following a string of pearls strategy, using investments as a tool it plans to encircle India by building naval ports. The Chinese already control the Hambantota port in Sri Lanka.
(Photograph:AFP)
Quadrilateral Security Dialogue
India fears that the Chinese military could end up using such ports for military purposes, a fear that is shared by major nations around the world.
India, Japan, Australia and the United States are working together in the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue to counter China's rise.
(Photograph:AFP)
India steps up overseas deployment
India alone is taking steps to counter China's growing deployments by stepping up its own overseas deployments. India has secured agreements with other nations for military access to their bases.