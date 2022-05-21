NASM-SR: How Indian Navy's new anti-ship missile can change warfare dynamics

Updated: May 21, 2022, 03:53 PM(IST)

Indian Navy's NASM-SR anti-ship missile employed the indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter.

NASM-SR launched

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Navy successfully recently conducted maiden flight-test of the indigenously-developed Naval anti-ship missile NASM-SR launched from a helicopter from Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur.

It is the first indigenous air launched short-range anti-ship missile system for the Indian Navy.

The missile test showcased sea skimming trajectory and reached the designated target with accuracy, validating the control, guidance and mission algorithms, the Navy said.

Critically, the missile employed the indigenously developed launcher for the helicopter. The missile guidance system includes state-of-the-art navigation system and integrated avionics.



(Photograph:AFP)