NASA's Perseverance rover beams first pictures from Martian surface

The SUV-sized Perseverance rover had already reached Martian soil by the time its arrival was confirmed by signals relayed to Earth from one of several satellites orbiting Mars.

First black and white images from Mars

Moments after touchdown, Perseverance beamed back its first black and white images from the Martian surface, one of them showing the rover's shadow cast on the desolate, rocky landing site.

The spacecraft's self-guided descent and landing during a complex series of maneuvers that NASA dubbed "the seven minutes of terror" stands as the most elaborate and challenging feat in the annals of robotic spaceflight.

(Photograph:AFP)