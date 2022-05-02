NASA's new AI technology for hypersonic missile: Will it change warfare?

Updated: May 02, 2022, 03:34 PM(IST)

NASA's hypersonic missiles

According to reports, NASA is working on creating a new hypersonic missile which can optimise missiles for maximum range and destruction. The technology allows the AI component to use the result of computational fluid dynamic (CFD) to work around a design of a scramjet missile.

As a result, the hypersonic missile would be faster with a longer range than any missile produced by other nations.

According to technology writer Will Lockett hypersonic missiles travel at over Mach 5 speed. Lockett explains: "Scramjet stands for supersonic combustion ramjet, and they work in exactly the same way as a jet on a plane, except with no moving parts."

The US recently tested the DARPA HAWC (Hypersonic Air-breathing Weapon Concept), Lockett informs. He says the scramjet hypersonic missile is set to be next-generation technology which the US is working on.

NASA's AI can therefore design a hypersonic missile that is far faster and with greater range.

(Photograph:AFP)