The Artemis programme is all set to send people back to the Moon as the first step towards a future trip to Mars. NASA will use the information gleaned from Artemis concerning upcoming vehicles, spacesuits, and other areas to get ready for a visit to Mars.

One of the major objectives of the Artemis programme is to land the first woman on the lunar surface.

The first flight of an uncrewed Artemis rocket is all set to take place on Monday (August 29).

