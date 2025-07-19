/NASA's X‑59 'son of Concorde' achieves major milestone before the jet's maiden flight

NASA’s experimental X‑59 “son of Concorde” took a major step when it successfully performed its first low‑speed taxi under its own power on July 10, 2025, at Plant 42 in Palmdale, California. Piloted by Nils Larson, this milestone marks the final ground testing phase before the jet's maiden flight, planned for later this year. At the US Air Force’s Plant 42 in Palmdale, the X-59 undertook the final series of trials. The 100-foot-long, 30-foot-wide jet is set to take its maiden voyage this year, according to NASA.