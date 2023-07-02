NASA unveils the trajectory of five asteroids approaching Earth

| Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

In recent times, a notable number of asteroids have made their close passes by Earth, with two of them occurring just yesterday. And now, NASA has revealed that there are even more asteroids on their way towards our planet, heightening the interest and concern surrounding these celestial visitors.

40-metre-wide asteroid passes by Earth on July 1

Discovered on 18 June 2023, Asteroid 2023 MB6 flew closely by Earth yesterday. It came within a distance of 2.33 million kilometres, travelling at a swift velocity of 39,391 km/h through space.

119-metre-wide asteroid 2020 NC approaches Earth on July 2

The asteroid will pass at a distance of 5.3 million kilometres, traveling at a speed of 27,873 km/h. The image from NASA's website shows the asteroid's orbit next to Earth's.

A 13-meter-wide asteroid, known as 2023 MT1, will approach Earth on July 2

The asteroid will come very close, passing at a distance of 1.1 million kilometres.

Building sized asteroid, 174-metre-wide, set to approach Earth on July 5

The asteroid 2023 HO6 will make a close approach to Earth on July 5. Fortunately, it will miss our planet by a safe distance of two million kilometres.

Recently discovered 2034 ME4 will approach Earth on July 6

With a width of approximately 24 metres, it will pass at a distance of 1.1 million kilometres.

