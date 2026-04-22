/NASA to create its own Big Bang for Voyager 1 as another instrument is shut down

If the Big Bang is successful, then the spacecraft will have enough power to switch the LECP back on. NASA engineers have kept the small, half-watt motor for LECP running in case the instrument is fired back up. Big Bang tests will be carried out in May and June on the Voyager 2 probe, since it is closer to Earth and has more power supplies. In July, flying at a distance of 25 billion kilometres from Earth, Voyager 1 will witness the momentous test.