The SLS is set to launch Artemis - I. The first flight is also a rehearsal. The agency will fly the rocket which will launch Orion on a four to six weeks mission to the Moon without any crew to showcase the capabilities of the vehicle.

But before this, NASA wants to go through all the steps for the launch also known as wet dress rehearsal.

It ensures NASA's flight controllers to go through the entire countdown plan just as they will do on the launch day. During a press conference on the rehearsal, NASA’s Artemis launch director, Charlie Blackwell-Thompson said, “It closely follows launch countdown. There are a couple of minor differences, but they are, in fact, minor.”

The only difference in is that the countdown won’t reach T-minus zero so there won’t be an actual launch. On Sunday morning, the SLS rocket and Orion crew capsule will be fixed on top powered with 700,000 gallons (2.6 million litres) of propellant. (Image Courtesy: NASA)

