/NASA teams with Google to build an AI medical assistant for astronauts on moon and Mars missions

NASA and Google have joined forces to test an artificial intelligence medical assistant that could transform astronaut healthcare on long-duration space missions. Designed as a Crew Medical Officer Digital Assistant (CMO-DA), the system uses advanced natural language processing and machine learning to provide astronauts with real-time diagnostic and treatment support when communication with Earth is delayed or impossible. This innovation is being developed as part of NASA’s Artemis programme, which aims to return humans to the Moon and lay the groundwork for future missions to Mars.