/NASA confirms discovery of 6,000 alien planets outside our solar system, could life exist out there?

Direct images of exoplanets remain rare, with fewer than 100 captured so far, as most are lost in the glare of their parent stars. Instead, astronomers rely on indirect methods. The most productive has been the 'transit' technique, where a star briefly dims as a planet crosses in front of it. Other methods include measuring stellar wobble caused by a planet’s gravity, using microlensing events when a planet passes in front of a background star, and astrometry, which tracks the motion of stars in the sky. Each technique adds new classes of planets to the growing catalogue.

