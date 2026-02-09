LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /NASA Artemis mission: How many days will astronauts be on the Moon?

NASA Artemis mission: How many days will astronauts be on the Moon?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Feb 09, 2026, 15:07 IST | Updated: Feb 09, 2026, 15:07 IST

NASA is preparing to return humans to the lunar surface under the Artemis programme. While the upcoming Artemis II mission involves a 10-day orbit, NASA’s Artemis III mission plans to land two astronauts on the Moon for approximately six and a half days. 

Artemis II: The 10-Day Test
1 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Artemis II: The 10-Day Test

Before landing, the four-person Artemis II crew will embark on a 10-day flight around the Moon to test the Orion spacecraft's life support systems.

Artemis III: First Surface Stay
2 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Artemis III: First Surface Stay

For the first landing mission, Artemis III, two astronauts will descend to the lunar surface and are scheduled to stay there for approximately 6.5 days.

Living in Starship
3 / 7

Living in Starship

During their six-day stay, the astronauts will live and work entirely inside the SpaceX Starship Human Landing System, using it as their base and laboratory.

Exploring the South Pole
4 / 7

Exploring the South Pole

The crew will spend their time at the lunar South Pole, a region permanently shadowed and believed to contain water ice, unlike the equatorial Apollo sites.

Four Scheduled Moonwalks
5 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Four Scheduled Moonwalks

Over the course of the 6.5 days, the astronauts plan to conduct up to four moonwalks (EVAs) to collect samples and deploy scientific instruments.

Goal
6 / 7
(Photograph: AFP)

Goal

Looking beyond the initial landing, NASA’s long-term vision involves building an Artemis Base Camp to support crew stays of up to 30 days on the surface.

Future extended missions
7 / 7
(Photograph: NASA)

Future extended missions

Future extended missions will rely on the lunar Gateway space station, which will orbit the Moon and hold supplies to facilitate these longer expeditions.

Trending Photo

Happy birthday, Amrita Singh! A look at her best films on Netflix, Prime Video and more
6

Happy birthday, Amrita Singh! A look at her best films on Netflix, Prime Video and more

What is NASA’s Near Space Network, and how will NASA Artemis astronauts stay in touch with Earth?
7

What is NASA’s Near Space Network, and how will NASA Artemis astronauts stay in touch with Earth?

NASA Artemis mission: How many days will astronauts be on the Moon?
7

NASA Artemis mission: How many days will astronauts be on the Moon?

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime: A love letter to Puerto Rico and best moments
7

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime: A love letter to Puerto Rico and best moments

Trump reshares new American map including Canada and Greenland as its part amid Iran tensions: What he means
7

Trump reshares new American map including Canada and Greenland as its part amid Iran tensions: What he means