/'Space plumber' Christina Koch on Orion toilet trouble and sleeping 'like a bat'

NASA Artemis II livestream: Astronaut Christina Koch fixed the toilet on Orion after reaching space. She said in a livestream that she was the space plumber and was proud of it. The crew also shared their sleeping arrangements, with one of them hanging upside-down for naps.
The Artemis II spacecraft Orion faced a toilet problem after launch, which the crew managed to fix. The crew was supposed to set up the toilet themselves after reaching orbit, and this is when they noticed that something was wrong. NASA said that the fan used for urine collection got jammed due to a controller issue. This meant that the astronauts could still use it for solid waste, but could not pee in it. Mission Control guided astronaut Christina Koch, and she fixed it.
Speaking about the problem in a NASA livestream from space, Koch said, "I am the space plumber. I am proud to call myself the space plumber." She added, "I'd like to say that it is probably the most important piece of equipment on board. We were all breathing a sigh of relief when it turned out to be just fine."
Revealing what the problem was, Koch said, "It was just an issue of sitting for a long time and needing a little time to warm up, a priming issue. Luckily, we are all systems go." The problem was resolved within a few hours. Some reports suggest that the crew had to hold it in while the troubleshooting was being done. They did have backup urine collection methods, such as emergency bags.
The Apollo moon mission relied on urinal bags, and this is the first proper toilet on a deep-space mission. Having a toilet that worked as intended is important. Artemis II is a test flight that will check all systems before humans take off for the next Artemis mission next year. The human landing on the Moon is currently scheduled to happen in 2028 with Artemis 4.
The astronauts spoke on a livestream from space after Orion was placed on a trajectory to the Moon following the translunar injection (TLI) burn. They shared their experience and how it all went down, from launch to TLI. Mission commander Reid Wiseman said that the injection was a “pretty intense moment”. The main engine fired for five minutes and 50 seconds.
The crew also spoke of their sleeping arrangements in such a tight space. Wiseman said that Koch has been sleeping upside down, hanging like a bat. While it might sound uncomfortable, Koch said she was very happy and comfortable and would not leave this spot unless someone kicked her out.
Victor Glover shared what looking at the whole Earth from one window felt like. He said, "We want to tell everyone that you look amazing. You look like one thing. We are all one people." He hailed the achievement of sending humans to the Moon, saying, "This has happened when we have differences. Imagine what we can do when we put those differences aside and come together."