In Pics: India's Republic Day dazzles with 'Nari Shakti', Ram tableau, military prowess

Written By: Prisha Updated: Jan 26, 2024, 10:55 PM IST

India celebrated its 75th Republic Day on Friday (Jan 26) as the ceremony focused on the themes of 'Nari Shakti' (women's power) and 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India) and the capital city's Kartavya Path witnessed the might of All-women Tri-Services contingent, which comprised of Agniveer troops.

French President Macron attends as chief guest

French President Emmanuel Macron graced the event as the ceremony's chief guest. He was accompanied by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Women empowerment steals the show

The Republic Day parade showcased the might of the All-women Tri-Services contingent, which comprised Agniveer troops.



For the first time in history, a women soldiers contingent, which represented all three services, marched with pride in the Republic Day parade. The Tri-Service women contingent's motto is 'Seva Tatha Sahayata'.



The contingent comprised of women soldiers who were part of the Corps of Military Police of the Navy, Army and Air Force.

(Photograph: Twitter )

26 tableaux showcase women's expanding roles in the Indian economy

In all, 26 tableaux rolled down the Kartavya Path showcasing different roles played by women in the socio-economic activities of the country and the contribution made by women scientists.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Decorated BSF camels dazzle in parade

Camels covered in bright multi-coloured saddles marched in the parade as part of the BSF's contingent which was led by Border Security Force (BSF) Deputy Commandant Manohar Singh Kheechee.



The contingent included women camel riders which further boasted the prowess of women in various fields.

(Photograph: Twitter )

ISRO tableau speaks of Chandrayaan-3's success

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), in its tableau, showcased its biggest feat, Chandrayaan-3, which had successfully landed at Shiv Shakti point on the Moon.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Uttar Pradesh tableau evokes Lord Ram

Uttar Pradesh's tableau showcased the idol of a child depicting Lord Ram and displayed the beautiful pran pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Mandir which took place in Ayodhya on January 22.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Rafale fighter jets soar high in the sky

Two Rafale fighter accompanied by a French air force's 'Phoenix' multi-role tanker transport aircraft showcased their abilities in the grand parade. The warplanes, which pierced the sky and showed their fighting abilities, made thousands of people crane their necks in amazement.

(Photograph: Twitter )