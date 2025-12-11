/Narcissistic mindset? How ‘solo travellers' like Bonnie Blue are pushing young women into dangerous and illegal situations

According to various reports like Journal of Personality and Social psychology, psychologists have observed that certain types of solo travel content, especially when monetised, may reflect traits such as grandiosity, low accountability, a need for admiration and impulsive risk-taking. These traits are associated with narcissistic personality patterns. Psychologists studying influencer behaviour also note that “performative independence” can mask deeper issues like avoidance of responsibility, hyper-individualism, or thrill-seeking that overrides judgment. These patterns aren’t universal, but they appear frequently in influencer culture, which overlaps heavily with solo travel branding.