Napoleon a misogynistic, slaving autocrat? France reviews Bonaparte's legacy on death anniversary

Napoleonic Civil Code

One of his undoubted successes was the civil code, which is also one of the biggest achievements of the French Revolution. This code brought feudalism to an end and also became the basis of many legal systems. Promulgated in 1804, it made all people equal before the law.

Napoleon's main legacy after coming to power was the creation and development of a modern, powerful, centralised state with a set of rules applied across national territory that became a template for today's government.

Some of the institutions he created are still present in France today.

(Photograph:AFP)