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Naomi Osaka’s fashion game: Turning the tennis court into a runway with striking looks

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: May 31, 2026, 14:54 IST | Updated: May 31, 2026, 14:54 IST

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka not only turns heads for her skills on the court but also for her bold and stylish fashion choices. Take a look at some of her eye-catching outfits, which often make headlines.

Naomi Osaka's fashion choices
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(Photograph: Instagram/ Naomi Osaka)

Naomi Osaka's fashion choices

Beyond her crushing smashes and achievements, Naomi Osaka consistently made herself the talk of the town for her striking fashion choices on the court. Her distinctive looks and creative apparel choices add extra flair to tournaments, making her a standout both for her game and her sense of style.

Metallic gold bomber jacket
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(Photograph: Instagram/ Naomi Osaka)

Metallic gold bomber jacket

Naomi Osaka made a striking entrance in a dazzling spectacle, wearing a metallic gold bomber jacket over a peplum dress featuring a long white tulle train.

Stunned in a jellyfish-inspired dress
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(Photograph: Instagram and AFP)

Stunned in a jellyfish-inspired dress

The Japanese player debuted at the Australian Open in a high-fashion, jellyfish-inspired dress. It features an ocean-blue tie-dye tracksuit jacket and ruffled white wide-leg bottoms, with a pleated miniskirt layered on the sides. She paired it with a wide-brimmed hat and veil. She made a striking appearance and mesmerised everyone at court.

Floral hairpiece
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(Photograph: Instagram/ Naomi Osaka)

Floral hairpiece

Keeping her outfit basic, consisting of a pleated skirt in a shade of pink paired with a matching varsity-style jacket, Osaka's look stood out as she wore unique accessories, including floral hairpieces.

Labubu keychain and sparkly headphones
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(Photograph: Instagram/ Naomi Osaka)

Labubu keychain and sparkly headphones

Osaka served looks during the 2025 US Open. She opted for a crystal-studded scarlet jacket and a matching bubble-hem skirt. What drew attention were her rose hair accessories and sparkly headphones. Along with this, she also has a crystal-embellished Labubu doll on her racquet bag.

Eiffel Tower-inspired dress
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(Photograph: AFP)

Eiffel Tower-inspired dress

Naomi Osaka turned heads at the French Open 2026, wearing an Eiffel Tower-inspired dress. Her fashion choice captivated attention on the Court Suzanne Lenglen. She walked in a ceremonial black skirt and a sleeveless beaded bodice. The transition came when she removed the cape and revealed a sequined gold-plated dress for her opening match.

Adorned with ribbons
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(Photograph: Instagram/ Naomi Osaka)

Adorned with ribbons

Naomi Osaka wore a custom ensemble featuring a black jacket and a black skirt layered with white tulle. The outfit also included a large structural bow on the back of the jacket. She completed the look with designer hairpins, headphones, and ribbon-adorned shoes.

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