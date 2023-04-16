Nandini Gupta wins Miss India 2023, all the key moments from the night

The 59th edition of the Femina Miss India beauty pageant was a starry night. Organised for the first time in Manipur, the night was full of A-listers, Bollywood divas, scintillating performances, and at last, the winner. This year, Rajasthan’s Nandini Gupta was crowned Femina Miss India World 2023. Now, she will represent India at the Miss World contest. The 71st edition of the Miss World pageant will be held in the United Arab Emirates this year. The grand ceremony held on April 15 at Imphal's Khuman Lampak Stadium, Manipur, saw the presence of many A-listers like Ananya Panday, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Neha Dhupia, and Maniesh Paul, among others. As we got our new beauty queen, take a look back at the starry night—from the crowning ceremony to the runner-ups and the jury team.

Meet Miss India World 2023

On Saturday, Rajasthan's Nandini Gupta was crowned Femina Miss India 2023. The grand ceremony was organised at Imphal's Khuman Lampak Stadium, Manipur, and the night was full of stars, including Neha Dhupia, Maniesh Paul, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Pandey, who were among the attendees. For the final round, Nandini was looking breathtaking in the black body-hugging dress with the black stone embellishment. Her dress featured a plunging front and a sheer back with a thigh-high slit, which added more drama to her look. She completed her look with minimal jewellery and strappy heels. Speaking of her makeup and hair, she kept her wavy hair open and her makeup minimal.

Who is Nandini Gupta?

The 19-year-old young beauty queen comes from Kota, Rajasthan. She's a model and a student. Talking about her qualification, Nandini Gupta is pursuing a Business Management degree from Lala Lajpat Rai College. As per Miss India organisation, the biggest inspiration of Nandini's life is Ratan Tata.

Runner ups

While Nandini, 19, was honoured with the biggest crown, Delhi's Shreya Poonja became the 1st runner-up, while Manipur's Thounaojam Strela Luwang was crowned the 2nd runner-up.



Crowning moment!

Following the tradition, Nandini was crowned by Karnataka's Sini Shetty, Miss India 2022. The jury panel was comprised of Neha Dhupia, choreographer Terence Lewis, film director Harshavardhan Kulkarni, boxer Laishram Sarita Devi, and designers Rocky Star and Namrata Joshipura.

Kartik Aryan's scintillating performance

Kartik Aaryan set the Femina Miss India 2023 stage on fire with his energetic performance. At the grand finale in Manipur, Aaryan took the stage in an all-red suit as he grooved to some of his hits like ''Cola Cola Tu'' and ''Dheeme Dheeme'' among others.

Host of the evening

The evening`s proceedings were led by Manish Paul and Bhumi Pednaker, who kept the audience engaged with their wit and improvisations. The gala event witnessed multiple rounds of captivating fashion sequences featuring the beautiful 30-state winners in a stunning collection by Namrata Joshipura for Trends, Rocky Star, and Robert Naorem showcasing traditional costumes.

Ananya Pandey

Beautiful Ananya Panday dazzled at the grand finale of Femina Miss India 2023. Wearing a pink ensemble, the gorgeous diva gave a breath-taking performance in some of her biggest hits.

Starry night

The grand final ceremony of Miss India 2023 was a star-studded night. Organised in Manipur's Indoor stadium, the night saw the presence of many A-listers from Bollywood. The stars who showed up at the glitzy evening were Neha Dhupia, Maniesh Paul, Kartik Aaryan, and Ananya Pandey; boxing icon Laishram Sarita Devi; ace choreographer Terence Lewis; film director and writer Harshavardhan Kulkarni; and distinguished designers Rocky Star and Namrata Joshipura.

Kartik with the big winners

Kartik Aaryan posed with Nandini Gupta, who won Miss India 2023, and the runner-ups Shreya Poonja from Delhi and Manipur`s Thounaojam Strela Luwang.

