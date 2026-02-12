/Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation

A man detained for questioning on Tuesday night in connection with the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother was released after several hours, officials said. The man, who identified himself as Carlos Palazuelos, told Telemundo that investigators searched his home in Rio Rico, south of Tucson, as part of the probe. Palazuelos, a delivery driver, said he did not recall making any deliveries to Guthrie’s residence, did not know her, and denied any involvement in the alleged abduction. Telemundo, like NBC News, is owned by NBCUniversal.