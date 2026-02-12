LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Feb 12, 2026, 18:36 IST | Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 18:36 IST

Nancy Guthrie is a longtime resident of Pima County, Tucson, USA and the mother of NBC News journalist and Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie. After she went missing, her case has drawn widespread attention. It has been around 12 days since her disappearance, but findings are still on the way.

FBI finds black glove
1 / 5
(Photograph: FBI)

FBI finds black glove

A black glove has been retrieved by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents from a roadside close to Nancy Guthrie’s residence. The discovery is likely to give a significant hint in the finding of the masked assailant who is believed to have kidnapped Savannah's mother, according tothe New York Post. Investigators confirmed the glove, which was found roughly 1.5 miles from the home of “Today” show host Savannah's mother, is similar to those worn by the armed suspect captured on video.

Nancy Guthrie's doorbell footage
2 / 5
(Photograph: FBI)

Nancy Guthrie's doorbell footage

Investigators have welcomed the recovery of video showing a suspect standing at the front door of Nancy Guthrie’s home near Tucson, Arizona, while holding a firearm. The footage was captured by a Google Nest doorbell camera and shows an unidentified individual wearing a mask and gloves, carrying a backpack and a gun, approaching the residence shortly before Guthrie disappeared. FBI Director Kash Patel said the video was obtained from the system’s “backend infrastructure.” Officials have not explained exactly how the FBI accessed the footage. However, experts told NBC News that in certain cases, data can be retrieved from the complex cloud-based systems that support internet-connected security cameras.

Man detained and released
3 / 5
(Photograph: FBI)

Man detained and released

A man detained for questioning on Tuesday night in connection with the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother was released after several hours, officials said. The man, who identified himself as Carlos Palazuelos, told Telemundo that investigators searched his home in Rio Rico, south of Tucson, as part of the probe. Palazuelos, a delivery driver, said he did not recall making any deliveries to Guthrie’s residence, did not know her, and denied any involvement in the alleged abduction. Telemundo, like NBC News, is owned by NBCUniversal.

Timeline of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance
4 / 5
(Photograph: FBI)

Timeline of Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance

On the evening of Saturday, January 31, Nancy Guthrie returned home after having dinner with family, arriving at approximately 9:48 pm. Security records indicate her garage door opened and closed shortly afterwards. In the early hours of Sunday, her doorbell camera went offline, and motion was detected soon after, although no video was recorded. Around the same time, her pacemaker monitoring application lost its connection. Later that morning, family members realised she was missing and alerted authorities.

Officials suspects kidnapping
5 / 5
(Photograph: FBI)

Officials suspects kidnapping

Authorities publicly said on Monday morning that they suspect Nancy Guthrie of being kidnapped, abducted, or otherwise taken against her will. Sheriff Chris Nanos indicated that Guthrie had mobility issues and could not have left on her own. He also stressed that she was mentally sharp, dismissing any suggestion of dementia or wandering. Signs of forced entry were later confirmed at the home, further strengthening the kidnapping theory.

Trending Photo

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement
5

Jaahnavi Kandula death: Kin of Indian student, killed by US police officer, awarded $29mn settlement

How the destroyers around the USS Abraham Lincoln can track 100 targets at once
10

How the destroyers around the USS Abraham Lincoln can track 100 targets at once

Shadow strike on Iran? As a second US supercarrier may join the USS Abraham Lincoln soon
7

Shadow strike on Iran? As a second US supercarrier may join the USS Abraham Lincoln soon

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation
5

Nancy Guthrie kidnapping case: FBI finds black glove near Savannah’s mother’s home. Here's what we know so far about investigation

1.5 million litres of fresh water: How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fresh water from the sea every day
10

1.5 million litres of fresh water: How the USS Abraham Lincoln creates fresh water from the sea every day