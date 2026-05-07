Prime Minister Modi gifted Vietnam’s President To Lam a series of symbolic gifts entailing a unique Lotus flower, Brass Buddha with Bodhi tree and silk fabric. Each gift holds a special meaning.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a set of symbolic gifts to Vietnam’s President, To Lam, during his state visit to India. Each gift, including a special variety of the national flower lotus, a brass sculpture of Buddha and a special silk fabric, held cultural significance, sources told ANI.
The Namoh 108 is a unique variety of India’s national flower, the Lotus. The flower, developed by the National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), holds cultural importance as it serves as a “living bridge” between modern biotechnological advancement and ancient Indian heritage. The name of the botanical specimen, “Namoh”, is rooted in the Sanskrit word for “salutation” or “obeisance”. This feature aligns the exceptional lotus with the language of traditional mantras.
This lotus has been specifically engineered to possess precisely 108 petals. The number is considered sacred and “mathematically perfect” across Buddhism, Hinduism and Jainism. The number “108” corresponds to the beads on a meditation mala, the sacred pithas (sites) across the subcontinent and a number of cosmic calculations in Vedic tradition. This makes the flower a symbol of spiritual wholeness.
Another distinctive gift is a brass sculpture of Buddha with a Bodhi tree. This sculpture features Lord Buddha seated in a meditative posture, set against a circular halo. This halo resembles the sprawling foliage of a Bodhi tree. The Buddha is captured in the Abhaya Mudhra, where his right hand is raised in a gesture of fearlessness and protection, while his left hand rests in his lap, holding a small bowl. This symbolises nourishment and compassion.
The metalwork is exceptionally detailed, particularly in the fine branching of the tree. The entire scene rests on a stylised lotus-petal base. The golden, reflective surface of the brass makes the piece feel warm and radiant. The sculpture has been crafted by skilled artisans from Moradabad, a city known for its brassware, reflecting generations of traditional Indian craftsmanship.
A silk fabric, originating from the historic city of Varanasi, is the next gift presented to the President. It features a tone-on-tone jacquard weave that exhibits an interconnected floral and vine pattern. When crafted into an Ao dai, Vietnam’s traditional garment, the Banarasi-inspired silk creates a fusion of Indian and Vietnamese heritage. The rich fuchsia colour of the fabric and its intricate woven texture provide a striking contrast to the classic silhouette.
President and General Secretary of Vietnam, To Lam, is on a state visit to India from 5-7 May, 2026. The trip marks ten years of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the nations. The gifts were presented during this visit.