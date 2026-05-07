Another distinctive gift is a brass sculpture of Buddha with a Bodhi tree. This sculpture features Lord Buddha seated in a meditative posture, set against a circular halo. This halo resembles the sprawling foliage of a Bodhi tree. The Buddha is captured in the Abhaya Mudhra, where his right hand is raised in a gesture of fearlessness and protection, while his left hand rests in his lap, holding a small bowl. This symbolises nourishment and compassion.