/Myth or lost tech? Brahmastra, Sudarshan Chakra and 7 ancient weapons science still can’t explain!

Among the most storied of ancient weapons, the Brahmastra is often likened to a modern nuclear missile for its sheer destructive force. Said to have been created by Brahma himself, it appears in both the Mahabharata and Ramayana. When unleashed, it could reduce entire cities to ash, dry up rivers and cause months of burning wind. Arjuna and Ashwatthama are among the few warriors believed to have possessed the secret to summon it. Modern scholars have long noted the chilling resemblance of its described effects, radiation-like sickness, long-lasting fires, to nuclear devastation, yet there is no physical evidence that such a weapon ever existed.