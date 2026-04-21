/Mystery illness spreading in Burundi as WHO joins investigation on ground - Details

Burundi is in the grips of a mystery disease as all tests have ruled out the known culprits, such as Ebola, Marburg and yellow fever. WHO is working with local officials to investigate the cause and understand how the disease is spreading.
A mysterious illness has killed five people in Burundi, Africa, and has left medical experts scrambling for answers, who have ruled out major diseases as the cause, SciTechDaily reported. At least 35 others in the Mpanda district in the country’s north have fallen sick, showing similar symptoms. The health emergency was first flagged on March 31, 2026, and the outbreak is under watch. Here is what you need to know about the Burundi health crisis.
The outbreak has been reported in the Mpanda district of northern Burundi. The disease has spread mainly among family members and close contacts, revealing that all of them could be exposed to the source, or limited person-to-person transmission is taking place.
Researchers monitoring the outbreak say that symptoms of the mystery illness include fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, fatigue, abdominal pain, and blood in the urine. The symptoms could turn more serious in some people who can develop jaundice and anaemia, indicating an affected liver or damage to red blood cells.
Scientists have carried out tests to rule out the known diseases. They have struck off high-profile and deadly viruses from the list. This includes Ebola and Marburg, as well as Rift Valley fever, yellow fever, and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever. While it is a sign of relief that it is not an outbreak of any of the above diseases, it makes the job for health teams tougher, who have a wider playfield to assess the culprit.
“While it’s reassuring that preliminary analysis is negative for these serious infections, further investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the disease,” Dr Lydwine Badarahana, Burundi’s Minister of Health, said. The illness could have been caused by viral or bacterial infections that are not as well-studied, environmental toxins, or zoonotic diseases, those that jump from animals to humans.
Burundi is now working at full pace to pinpoint the origin of the disease so that necessary steps can be taken. A joint team from the public health emergency operations centre and national reference laboratory are carrying out field investigations, collecting samples, and tracing contacts. The World Health Organization (WHO) is also involved and helping with surveillance, patient care, laboratory testing, and infection control. The UN body is also helping maintain critical logistics such as transport and supplies.