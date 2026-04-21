/Mystery illness spreading in Burundi as WHO joins investigation on ground - Details

Scientists have carried out tests to rule out the known diseases. They have struck off high-profile and deadly viruses from the list. This includes Ebola and Marburg, as well as Rift Valley fever, yellow fever, and Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever. While it is a sign of relief that it is not an outbreak of any of the above diseases, it makes the job for health teams tougher, who have a wider playfield to assess the culprit.