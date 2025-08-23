/Fast Radio Bursts, Oumuamua, Dark Matter: Most mysterious objects in the universe that still baffle scientists

Scientists are still trying to understand what dark matter is. It is an invisible matter that doesn't emit or absorb light. But its gravitational push has been felt by observers. According to scientists, when they observed the universe, they found that there is not enough visible matter and its gravity is not strong enough to have complex formations of galaxies and stars; they should have been scattered away. But they are not; everything is in place. Scientists posited that dark matter is helping them stay in their place. It is said that almost 25 per cent of the universe is dark matter compared to the 5 per cent visible matter. But there had been very little information about the nature, composition of these matters. Scientists just know that something is out there, and there is a lot of it, and it interacts with gravity.