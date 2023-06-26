Myanmar marks "International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking"



Myanmar marked International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking by burning a pile of illegally trafficked drugs in Yangon on Monday, June 26. Let us have a look at how Myanmar celebrated the International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

Destruction ceremony

Students took part in a destruction ceremony. A pile of seized illegal drugs was destroyed during the ceremony to mark the "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" in Yangon on Monday, June 26.

(Photograph: AFP )

Torched illegal drugs

Myanmar junta authorities said they torched almost half a billion dollars worth of illegal drugs on Monday, June 26. However, they warned that they were failing to stop a surge in production and trafficking of narcotics.

(Photograph: AFP )

Illegal ketamine

Packs of illegal ketamine were seen before a destruction ceremony to mark the "International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking" took place in Yangon on Monday, June 26.

(Photograph: AFP )

International day against drug abuse

A stack of methamphetamine was also torched on the destruction ceremony that took place in Yangong on Monday, June 26 to mark the occasion of International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking.

(Photograph: AFP )

India marks International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking

Other than Yangon, school children in Chennai, India take part in a rally organised by Greater Chennai Police to create awareness against drug use on the occasion of 'International day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking'. The rally was organised on Friday, June 23.

(Photograph: AFP )