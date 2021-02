Myanmar: Art, noise campaign in full swing as protests against coup get global support

Thousands of protesters took to streets in Myanmar's biggest city, Yangon on Saturday denouncing the detention of leader Aung San Suu Kyi and the military coup. The demonstrations are getting global support with protests being held in South Korea and Thailand too.

Noise campaign

Throughout the week, the noise campaign was seen in which doctors and teachers were the professionals who refused to work. People are also banging pots and pans at night to show their anger towards the coup and Suu Kyi's detention.

(Photograph:AFP)