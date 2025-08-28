LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /My Youth to Queen Mantis: Top 6 Korean Dramas Releasing in September 2025

My Youth to Queen Mantis: Top 6 Korean Dramas Releasing in September 2025

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Aug 28, 2025, 12:27 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 12:27 IST

September is upon us, and there are a lot of big K-dramas about to be released, from romantic comedies to thrillers that will have you on the edge of your seat. So here is a list of the six top shows to keep an eye out for.

My Youth to Queen Mantis: Top 6 Korean Dramas Releasing in September 2025
1 / 7
(Photograph: WION Web Team)

My Youth to Queen Mantis: Top 6 Korean Dramas Releasing in September 2025

September brings a fresh wave of K-dramas, so whether you're craving heartfelt romance, slick action or gripping thrillers. Here are the six most anticipated series arriving in September 2025 that deserve a spot on your bingelist.

My Youth
2 / 7
(Photograph: X)

My Youth

This romantic slice-of-life series reunites childhood sweethearts, Sun Woo-hae, now a novelist, and Sung Je-yeon after 15 years, as they survive a broken past. The show stars Song Joong-ki, Chun Woo-hee, Lee Joo-myung, Seo Ji-hoon and will be released on September 5, 2025.

Queen Mantis
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Queen Mantis

This mystery thriller stars Go Hyun-jung as a notorious serial killer who has gone into hiding. But when a copycat starts suing her style, she returns and teams up with an estranged detective to catch the killer. The show will be released on September 5, 2025.

Confidence Queen
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Confidence Queen

A crime-comedy where a genius con artist, played by Park Min-young, leads a trio to scam corrupt rich elites. The supporting cast includes Park Hee-soon and Jong-hyuk. The show will be released on September 6, 2025.

Tempest
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Tempest

This spy romance follows agents who lost their true identities after a dangerous mission. As they rediscover themselves, romance sparks between the two. The show stars Jun Ji Hyun and Gang Dong Won. It will release on September 10, 2025.

A Hundred Memories
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

A Hundred Memories

Set in the 1980s, this drama centres on Go Young-rye, a bus attendant and her close friend Seo Jong-hee. As they navigate friendship and first love. The show stars Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun. It will release on September 13, 2025.

Shin’s Project
7 / 7
(Photograph: x)

Shin’s Project

The show stars Han Sukkyu as a former world-class negotiator turned small-time chief, who finds himself getting dragged into his past life. The show is a quirky black comedy and will be released on September 15, 2025.

Trending Photo

My Youth to Queen Mantis: Top 6 Korean Dramas Releasing in September 2025
7

My Youth to Queen Mantis: Top 6 Korean Dramas Releasing in September 2025

Happy Birthday David Fincher: 7 must-watch movies you need to watch
8

Happy Birthday David Fincher: 7 must-watch movies you need to watch

What happened when Indian PM Modi and China's Xi Jinping held informal summits in Wuhan and Mamallapuram
9

What happened when Indian PM Modi and China's Xi Jinping held informal summits in Wuhan and Mamallapuram

India boosts its nuclear deterrence with Agni V sending shock waves in Islamabad: 5 other Indian missiles whose range covers Pakistan
6

India boosts its nuclear deterrence with Agni V sending shock waves in Islamabad: 5 other Indian missiles whose range covers Pakistan

Here are nine cricketers who battled cancer. List has three players from India
9

Here are nine cricketers who battled cancer. List has three players from India