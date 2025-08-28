/My Youth to Queen Mantis: Top 6 Korean Dramas Releasing in September 2025

September is upon us, and there are a lot of big K-dramas about to be released, from romantic comedies to thrillers that will have you on the edge of your seat. So here is a list of the six top shows to keep an eye out for.
This romantic slice-of-life series reunites childhood sweethearts, Sun Woo-hae, now a novelist, and Sung Je-yeon after 15 years, as they survive a broken past. The show stars Song Joong-ki, Chun Woo-hee, Lee Joo-myung, Seo Ji-hoon and will be released on September 5, 2025.
This mystery thriller stars Go Hyun-jung as a notorious serial killer who has gone into hiding. But when a copycat starts suing her style, she returns and teams up with an estranged detective to catch the killer. The show will be released on September 5, 2025.
A crime-comedy where a genius con artist, played by Park Min-young, leads a trio to scam corrupt rich elites. The supporting cast includes Park Hee-soon and Jong-hyuk. The show will be released on September 6, 2025.
This spy romance follows agents who lost their true identities after a dangerous mission. As they rediscover themselves, romance sparks between the two. The show stars Jun Ji Hyun and Gang Dong Won. It will release on September 10, 2025.
Set in the 1980s, this drama centres on Go Young-rye, a bus attendant and her close friend Seo Jong-hee. As they navigate friendship and first love. The show stars Kim Da Mi, Shin Ye Eun, and Heo Nam Jun. It will release on September 13, 2025.
The show stars Han Sukkyu as a former world-class negotiator turned small-time chief, who finds himself getting dragged into his past life. The show is a quirky black comedy and will be released on September 15, 2025.