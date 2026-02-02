/My Lovely Girl to Way Back Love: K-dramas featuring idol and actress Krystal Jung

From being a singer to acting in popular K-dramas, Krystal Jung has established herself as one of the established celebrities in the South Korean showbiz industry. Let's take a look at a few of the shows she has been part of.
Krystal Jung is a renowned South Korean singer and actress. She made her debut in 2009 as a member of the girl group F(x) and has even participated in SM Entertainment's project group SM the Ballad. Aside from group activities, she has also acted in various South Korean drama series, including My Lovely Girl, Prison Playbook, and Bride of Habaek, among others.
The sitcom revolves around the lives of the Ahn family and their neighbours. It explores the lives of people who are down and out and how they manage to recover, forming the main crux of the story.
The romantic comedy tells the story of Hyun-Wook, a president of a mega entertainment company, who loses the love of his life in an accident. He is in love again, and this time, he becomes infatuated with his late girlfriend's sister.
The thriller series revolves around the Korean baseball player, who is delighted to be invited to join a baseball team in the US. However, his fortunes are jeopardized after the Korean police arrest him under false charges.
Player is all about the four talented people from different walks of life who create an elite team to help a prosecutor locate valuable objects hidden by criminal organizations.
It tells the story of a young couple belonging to families with contrasting backgrounds who must navigate through various societal restrictions and fight against the norms held up by the chaebol families.
The fantasy romance show revolves around the egotistical deity, Ha-baek, who travels to Earth to find a magical stone. He seeks aid from a psychiatrist, So-ah, who immediately rejects him, and his journey becomes harder when three gods appear.
It tells the story of a maths professor who starts receiving death threats; he pretends he has amnesia. His secretary, who has recently learnt that she doesn't have long to live, seizes the opportunity to declare herself his fiancé.
This South Korean coming-of-age romantic fantasy television series tells the story of how 24-year-old Jeong Hee-wan, who has been living like a hikikomori with no will to live, is told she will die in a week by her childhood friend and first love, Kim Ram-woo, who appears to her as a grim reaper.