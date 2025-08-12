/My Holo Love to Are You Human?: 8 technology themed k-dramas you should check out

Korean dramas with focused representations of technological development have always left netizens more curious and intrigued. With dramas including Are You Human and I'm Not a Robot, among others, they have depicted how the world of technology is, to an extent.
Several Korean dramas, which are based on the themes of technology and artificial intelligence, blur the lines between the virtual and real world. These shows are blended with romance, fantasy, suspense, and thriller. Here are a few of the dramas you need to check out.
Memories of Alhambra is the story of an investment firm executive who is on a mission to find the cryptic creator of an innovative augmented reality game. Amid his search, the executive meets a woman who runs a hostel in Spain. How they go on search and face several challenges forms the main crux of the story.
My Holo Love revolves around a lonely woman with face blindness who finds the perfect companion upon getting to know a humanlike hologram modelled after its genius creator.
The story follows the events after a young heir falls into a coma, brutally assaulted. However, his mother is determined to keep him in the race for the family fortune and creates a robot to replace him.
Start-up is based on young entrepreneurs, who strive hard to turn their tech dreams into reality while attempting to find love and success in this competitive world.
The show revolves around Moon Ha Won, a software developer, who shuts himself off from the dating scene due to failed relationships. His life changes after he runs into Han Seo Woo, an audio engineer battling her demons.
The show revolves around a young man who suffers from a dangerous allergy that limits his interactions with people. However, his life changes when he meets an aspiring entrepreneur who pretends to be a robot for her boyfriend.
Please Don't Date Him tells the story of an AI programmer who develops a program by accident, which identifies the problematic people and how she uses it to save individuals struggling with their relationships, forming the main crux of the show.
The show is set in a world where an app alerts people if someone in the vicinity likes them. Kim Jojo experiences young love while coping with personal adversities. Love Alarm has two seasons.