Must Try This Papaya Prantha Recipe

What is Papaya Prantha?
Prantha Papaya is a flatbread with a papaya stuffing. Papaya in a paratha might sound unusual, but this recipe can blend ripe papaya into a flavourful dish that’s nourishing and unique.
Ingredients Required
Firstly, you will need ripe mashed papaya, whole wheat flour, ajwain (carom seeds), red chilli, salt, and a pinch of turmeric. You can also add grated ginger or coriander for extra flavour as per your choice. Make of dough of it.
Knead a Dough
Put mashed papaya into the flour and spices in a bowl. No need to add water as papaya’s moisture binds the dough perfectly. Knead it till smooth and pliable, then rest it for 15 minutes.
Rolling the Dough & Cooking
Roll out your dough like regular parathas (flatbread), and dust it with dry flour. Cook on a hot pan with ghee until golden brown spots appear on both sides of it. It'll smell amazing while cooking.
Why You Should Try This Recipe?
Papaya aids digestion and adds fibre, while the spices balance flavour. This prantha recipe is easy on the gut, ideal for breakfast or a light lunch, and breakfast.