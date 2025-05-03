Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

Must Try This Papaya Prantha Recipe

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

Papaya Prantha is a unique flatbread that creatively incorporates ripe papaya, offering a nourishing and flavourful twist to traditional parathas, making it a must-try dish.

Default Avatar
Authored by: WION Web Team
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

Papaya Prantha is a unique flatbread that creatively incorporates ripe papaya, offering a nourishing and flavourful twist to traditional parathas, making it a must-try dish.

Deepti profile image
by WION Web Team
by WION Web Team
Papaya Prantha Recipe: (pexels)
Papaya Prantha Recipe: (pexels)
What is Papaya Prantha?
1/5

What is Papaya Prantha?

Prantha Papaya is a flatbread with a papaya stuffing. Papaya in a paratha might sound unusual, but this recipe can blend ripe papaya into a flavourful dish that’s nourishing and unique.

Ingredients Required
2/5

Ingredients Required

Firstly, you will need ripe mashed papaya, whole wheat flour, ajwain (carom seeds), red chilli, salt, and a pinch of turmeric. You can also add grated ginger or coriander for extra flavour as per your choice. Make of dough of it.

Knead a Dough
3/5

Knead a Dough

Put mashed papaya into the flour and spices in a bowl. No need to add water as papaya’s moisture binds the dough perfectly. Knead it till smooth and pliable, then rest it for 15 minutes.

Advertisment
Rolling the Dough & Cooking
4/5

Rolling the Dough & Cooking

Roll out your dough like regular parathas (flatbread), and dust it with dry flour. Cook on a hot pan with ghee until golden brown spots appear on both sides of it. It'll smell amazing while cooking.

Why You Should Try This Recipe?
5/5

Why You Should Try This Recipe?

Papaya aids digestion and adds fibre, while the spices balance flavour. This prantha recipe is easy on the gut, ideal for breakfast or a light lunch, and breakfast.

Dish recipe
Deepti profile image
by WION Web Team
by WION Web Team
Advertisment
Subscribe