/Most Hundreds for Each Test Playing Asian Country

Discover the legendary batsmen holding the record for the most Test hundreds across every Asian country. From Sachin Tendulkar’s unbeatable 51 to Mushfiqur Rahim's historic, record-breaking 14th century against Pakistan in Sylhet.
Batting stalwart Sachin Tendulkar leads the list for the most Test hundreds overall and among the Asian countries, with his tally reading 51. With this, he also stands tall as the Indian with the most Test tons.
From Pakistan, batting veteran Younis Khan has scored the most Test hundreds (34). Batting at number three, the right-hander has tasted success against the best teams in the most challenging conditions.
Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara is the leading century scorer in Tests for his country, hitting a whopping 38 in the whites. An absolute world-class player, Sangakkara has countless batting records besides his name.
The latest entrant to this list is Bangladesh’s veteran keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who recently became his country’s highest century hitter in Tests. He achieved this feat during the second home Test against Pakistan. Rahim has 14 Test hundreds and counting.
Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah has scored three Test hundreds, the most by any batter in the country’s history. With Afghanistan scheduled to face India in a one-off Test in June 2026, expect the tally to rise.