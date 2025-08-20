/Mumbai monsoon floods: How bad is it this year?

This year, Mumbai’s monsoon brought record-breaking rains that flooded streets, Is climate change making it worse? The city now faces a tough question. Heavy rains this week broke records.
Every year, People of Mumbai waits for the monsoon. For some it is a season of cool relief, for others it brings hardship. In 2025, record rain is in news everywhere.
Today it's raining. From 16 to 19 August, Mumbai saw nearly 800 mm of rain, equal to the average for an entire month. In areas like Dadar, Kandivali and Chembur, over 300 mm fell in a single day, which lead to severe flooding and disruption.
Flooded roads forced the BMC to shut schools and offices. Local trains and even the Monorail stopped running, while 24 flights were delayed on 20 August. More than 780 passengers had to be rescued from stranded trains as per few account posted on X.
Hundreds in Kurla people were evacuated as the Mithi River rose close to danger level. As per the Otv confirm minimum at least six deaths across Maharashtra, while storms damaged crops spread over more than 1.2 million hectares crops in just two days.
Experts from the IMD point to this spell as unusual for its relentless 80 hours of rain. Sea level rise, rapid urban growth and warmer oceans have made flooding worse. Few people says this year the situation reminds the 2005 disaster, when 944 mm of rain in just 24 hours.