Mudslides and floods kill at least 117, displaces hundreds in Brazil's historic city

Firefighters & volunteers scramble for survivours

Text messages warned residents to take refuge at relatives' homes or in public shelters "due to the volume of rain affecting the city, which will continue, with an intensity between moderate to strong, in the next few hours," the local Civil Defense said.

"I feel scared when I see that it's raining again, because the ground is still soaked," said 45-year-old Petropolis resident Rodne Montesso, whose house was not at risk from the latest rains. "I think of the families who live in neighborhoods where many people have already died and I get desperate."

Amid fears that the toll could climb, firefighters and volunteers scrambled through the remains of houses Thursday -- many of them impoverished slums.

"Unfortunately, it is going to be difficult to find survivors," said Luciano Goncalves, a 26-year-old volunteer, completely covered in mud.

"Given the situation, it is practically impossible. But we must do our utmost, to be able to return the bodies to the families. We have to be very careful because there are still areas at risk" of fresh landslides, he added.

(Photograph:AFP)