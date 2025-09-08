/MTV VMAs 2025 Highlights: Sabrina Carpenter burns the stage, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga take home top prizes

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 brought music icons on one stage on Sunday night. In case you missed the ceremony, don't worry- we have got you covered. Here's a recap of the night.
MTV VMAs 2025 is similar to a big fat wedding, where the event is studded with many famous faces. The event took place at New York's UBS Arena and was hosted by LL Cool J. Popular singer and songwriter Ozzy Osbourne, who died on July 22 this year, was given a tribute with a remarkable performance featuring Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, YUNGBLUD and Nuno Bettencourt. Everyone outshone themselves on the red carpet in absolutely stunning designer outfits.
Lady Gaga came in with 12 nominations and won 4 awards, including Artist of the Year, Best Art Direction, Best Direction, and Best Collaboration for Die With a Smile alongside Bruno Mars. Simpson sisters, Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, together presented the best collaboration awards on stage.
Ariana Grande won 2 awards, including the Video of the Year trophy, for Brighter Days Ahead, as well as Best Pop Artist. While accepting the awards, Ariana thanked all her friends, family, fans, and her therapists, and said, “Art has been a safe space for me since I was a kid, I’m so grateful that I get to do this with my life and to have such fiercely loving and supportive fans.” She also said that the “Brighter Days Ahead” was "about the hard work that is healing all different kinds of trauma and coming home to our young selves and creating safety in our own lives, which is a lifelong process and a daily exercise."
While Bruno Mars did not show up at the awards, he still won 2 awards on Sunday night. One with Lady Gaga, and the other with ROSÉ. BLACKPINK did not make it to the event but marked a 'Moon Person' trophy to their name. ROSÉ represented her band and accepted the awards.
Legendary musicians Ricky Martin and Mariah Carey were honoured, too. Ricky was honoured with the Latin Icon award at the MTV VMAs 2025. The award was presented by Jessica Simpson. Martin also gave an energetic performance of his hit songs. The major highlight of the show was Mariah Carey winning her first MTV Video Music Award in her 35-year career. Carey performed on all her popular songs at the show and made a powerful impact on the audience.
Sabrina Carpenter won 3 awards for Best Pop artist, Best Album for Short n’ Sweet, and Best Visual Effects for Manchild. Carpenter also gave an electrifying performance on the VMAs stage, dancing her heart out in a police uniform. Tate McRae also won 2 awards for her most-played song, "Just Keep Watching" from "F1 The Movie." Over the years, the MTV VMAs have not only focused on music but have also considered dance background, and hence awarded Doechii with 2 awards, for best hip-hop and best choreography for "Anxiety."
Sombr burst on to the stage by performing to “Back to Friends,” - the song that won him his first VMA of the evening in Best Alternative song category. Another winner of the night for Best Country Artist, Moroney shared the stage with the TikTok queen Alix Earle. Later, J Balvin brought in madness with DJ Snake and performed "Como en los 90s." Alex Warren also performed at the VMA event with a live band and background singers.