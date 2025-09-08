/MTV VMAs 2025 Highlights: Sabrina Carpenter burns the stage, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga take home top prizes

Ariana Grande won 2 awards, including the Video of the Year trophy, for Brighter Days Ahead, as well as Best Pop Artist. While accepting the awards, Ariana thanked all her friends, family, fans, and her therapists, and said, “Art has been a safe space for me since I was a kid, I’m so grateful that I get to do this with my life and to have such fiercely loving and supportive fans.” She also said that the “Brighter Days Ahead” was "about the hard work that is healing all different kinds of trauma and coming home to our young selves and creating safety in our own lives, which is a lifelong process and a daily exercise."