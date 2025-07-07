/MS Dhoni’s Birthday: Top 5 military-inspired vehicles that prove he’s a true desi commando

While MS Dhoni is admired for his sharp cricketing mind and calm demeanour, his deep-rooted love for rugged reveals a different side of the legend. As he celebrates another year, we explore five off-road machines from his collection that truly prove he’s a desi commando at heart.
When MS Dhoni rolls out his Hummer H2, it's impossible not to turn heads. The former Indian skipper imported this American SUV during his cricketing prime, and it's one of the most recognisable cars in his collection. Known for its bulky build, aggressive styling, and commanding road presence, the Hummer H2 suits Dhoni’s personality to a T. Whether it’s for an army camp visit or a hometown ride in Ranchi, the H2 is a symbol of sheer power and Dhoni’s love for military-grade machines.
MS Dhoni’s love for performance vehicles is no secret, and the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk proves it. This isn't your regular SUV, it's a supercharged beast powered by a 6.2-litre Hellcat V8 engine, making it one of the fastest SUVs in the world. With 700+ horsepower under the hood, it combines speed with practicality. It’s rare, expensive, and perfectly fits the “Captain Cool” vibe with a dash of muscle.
A staple in the garages of many celebrities, the Audi Q7 is known for its premium comfort and performance. Dhoni owns a previous-generation Q7, and he’s often been seen driving it during public appearances. With its plush interiors, tech-forward dashboard, and smooth drive, it’s the perfect SUV for long-distance family rides. This car shows the more understated, comfort-loving side of Mahi’s personality.
Among his many 4x4s, the Land Rover Freelander 2 holds a special spot. Dhoni has been seen driving this rugged yet elegant SUV around Ranchi, often surprising fans by casually cruising through the streets. It may not scream luxury like some of his other cars, but it’s a versatile and dependable ride that shows his fondness for adventure-ready, reliable machines.
Another luxury SUV in Dhoni’s collection is the Mercedes-Benz GLE, a model that blends classy aesthetics with powerhouse performance. The GLE is perfect for someone like Dhoni who prefers sophistication without compromising on performance. Whether it’s its plush interiors, intelligent infotainment system, or its sporty AMG variant (which he reportedly owns), this car reflects a calm yet commanding presence, just like the man himself.
MS Dhoni’s garage isn’t just a collection, it’s a reflection of his personality: bold, powerful, refined, and a little unpredictable. From rugged SUVs to supercharged monsters, his car collection reveals the lesser-seen petrolhead side of “Captain Cool.” As the legendary cricketer celebrates another year, his love for wheels continues to inspire fans just as much as his legacy on the field.