/MS Dhoni’s Birthday: Top 5 military-inspired vehicles that prove he’s a true desi commando

When MS Dhoni rolls out his Hummer H2, it's impossible not to turn heads. The former Indian skipper imported this American SUV during his cricketing prime, and it's one of the most recognisable cars in his collection. Known for its bulky build, aggressive styling, and commanding road presence, the Hummer H2 suits Dhoni’s personality to a T. Whether it’s for an army camp visit or a hometown ride in Ranchi, the H2 is a symbol of sheer power and Dhoni’s love for military-grade machines.