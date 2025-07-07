/MS Dhoni's Birthday: Captain Cool's watch collection is as impressive as his trophy cabinet

MS Dhoni, the iconic former Indian captain admired for his composure and tactical genius, is also a passionate watch collector. From luxury to rare finds, Dhoni’s timepieces tell their own story of refinement and achievement.
Dhoni became the first Indian brand ambassador for Panerai in late 2018, an endorsement rooted in both his passion for watches and his admiration for the brand’s naval heritage. In 2019, Panerai released two limited-edition models in his honour: the Luminor GMT 44 mm (PAM01056) and the Luminor Chrono Flyback 44 mm (PAM01057). Both feature Dhoni’s signature, his jersey number “7,” and a green dial matching his favourite colour and the Indian flag. These are highly limited, only 251 GMT and 77 Chrono Flyback pieces were made and priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.
One of Dhoni’s Panerai Luminor Submersible 1950 3 Days Automatic watches, personalised with a blue strap and his signature, was auctioned at a charity event hosted by Panerai. It fetched a whopping Rs 8 lakh, underlining not just his affection for the brand but also his philanthropic use of it.
Avid watch fans spotted Dhoni wearing the Omega Speedmaster Silver Snoopy Award during the IPL 2024, a piece with a storied connection to the Apollo 13 mission and astronaut culture. Priced around Rs 10.4 lakh in India, it aligns with Dhoni’s mix of precision and subtle wit
Dhoni’s collection reportedly includes high-end Rolex models, such as the Cosmograph Daytona Everose Gold, Daytona, and GMT-Master II, with values ranging from Rs 35–70 lakh per watch. These are consistent with his taste for top-tier, performance-driven luxury.
Beyond Panerai and Rolex, Dhoni also owns pieces like the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore “Bumble Bee” and Patek Philippe Nautilus, further underscoring his refinement and interest in horological excellence.