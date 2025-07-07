/MS Dhoni's Birthday: Captain Cool's watch collection is as impressive as his trophy cabinet

Dhoni became the first Indian brand ambassador for Panerai in late 2018, an endorsement rooted in both his passion for watches and his admiration for the brand’s naval heritage. In 2019, Panerai released two limited-edition models in his honour: the Luminor GMT 44 mm (PAM01056) and the Luminor Chrono Flyback 44 mm (PAM01057). Both feature Dhoni’s signature, his jersey number “7,” and a green dial matching his favourite colour and the Indian flag. These are highly limited, only 251 GMT and 77 Chrono Flyback pieces were made and priced between Rs 7 lakh and Rs 20 lakh.