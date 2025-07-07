/MS Dhoni’s Birthday: 5 luxury cars that make 'Captain Cool’s' garage a dream collection

While MS Dhoni is best known for his calm leadership on the cricket field, his off-field passion for fast cars and rugged machines has always intrigued fans. As he celebrates another year, we take a look at five luxury cars that truly make his garage one of a kind.
One of the most prized possessions in Dhoni’s garage is the Ferrari 599 GTO, a limited-edition supercar with a 6.0-litre V12 engine. Capable of hitting 335 km/h, this machine represents the peak of Italian engineering and is valued at over Rs 1.4 crore. Dhoni reportedly purchased it after winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, making it not just a collector’s item but also a trophy of achievement.
This American SUV is probably Dhoni’s most talked-about vehicle. The Hummer H2 is massive, loud, and built like a tank. Dhoni imported it early in his career, and it quickly became a symbol of his rise from Ranchi to global stardom. Whether parked outside his farmhouse or cruising local roads, the Hummer remains one of his most iconic rides.
Dhoni is believed to be the first owner of the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk in India. This isn’t your average SUV, it’s powered by a supercharged 6.2-litre V8 Hellcat engine that delivers over 700 bhp. With luxury interiors and brutal acceleration, it combines both comfort and performance. It’s Dhoni’s statement that even family rides can have a racer’s heart.
Among his performance cars, Dhoni also owns a Porsche 911 Carrera, one of the most iconic sports cars ever built. With precise German engineering, rear-engine design, and a blistering 0–100 time of under 4 seconds, the Carrera S is built for enthusiasts. Dhoni’s love for performance and control finds a perfect match in this machine.
A rare gem in Dhoni’s collection is the Pontiac Firebird Trans Am, a vintage American muscle car from the 1970s. With its pop-up headlights, wide stance, and powerful V8 engine, the Trans Am is a nostalgic tribute to golden-era car culture. It’s loud, bold, and full of character, just like Dhoni’s fearless approach to the game.
MS Dhoni’s garage is more than just a collection of expensive cars, it’s a reflection of his journey, personality, and passion. From high-octane muscle cars to elegant European supercars, each vehicle tells a story of success, discipline, and speed. On his birthday, we celebrate not just the cricketer, but the man behind the wheel, Captain Cool with a need for speed.