/MS Dhoni's Birthday: 5 luxury bikes that reflect 'Captain Cool’s' need for speed

MS Dhoni is the only Indian to own the ultra-rare Confederate X132 Hellcat, a limited-edition American muscle bike known for its aggressive styling and raw power. Crafted from billet aluminium, it houses a 2.2L V-twin engine and screams exclusivity with its unique design and performance. Dhoni has often flaunted the bike in photos and videos, and it remains one of the most expensive and coveted motorcycles in his garage. It’s loud, rare, and built for those who ride for passion, not convenience.