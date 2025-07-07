/MS Dhoni's Birthday: 5 luxury bikes that reflect 'Captain Cool’s' need for speed

While MS Dhoni is celebrated for his composed leadership on the cricket field, his off-field obsession with high-speed bikes has always fascinated fans. As he marks another year, we take a look at five luxury motorcycles that make his garage a dream for any biking enthusiast.
MS Dhoni is the only Indian to own the ultra-rare Confederate X132 Hellcat, a limited-edition American muscle bike known for its aggressive styling and raw power. Crafted from billet aluminium, it houses a 2.2L V-twin engine and screams exclusivity with its unique design and performance. Dhoni has often flaunted the bike in photos and videos, and it remains one of the most expensive and coveted motorcycles in his garage. It’s loud, rare, and built for those who ride for passion, not convenience.
When it comes to speed, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 needs no introduction. Dhoni’s love for this supercharged bike showcases his true biker soul. With a top speed of over 300 km/h and futuristic aerodynamics, the Ninja H2 is not for the faint-hearted. Mahi has been seen test-riding it in his private farmhouse circuit. This superbike is a true example of high-octane engineering—and a reminder that Dhoni doesn’t just like fast things, he rides them.
For those laid-back rides, Dhoni owns the iconic Harley-Davidson Fat Boy. With its wide rear tyres, chrome-drenched body, and powerful Milwaukee-Eight engine, the Fat Boy is a true American classic. It’s perfect for long highway rides and has a thunderous exhaust note that matches Dhoni’s bold yet composed style. It represents the cool, collected side of Dhoni’s personality—relaxed yet ready to roar.
Among the sleekest rides in Dhoni’s collection is the Ducati 1098, an Italian superbike that once ruled global racing circuits. With its minimalist design, high-revving L-twin engine, and track-tuned performance, this bike is all about sharp agility and speed. Dhoni’s ownership of the 1098 speaks to his appreciation for motorsport heritage and timeless design. It’s a bike for riders who love precision, much like Dhoni’s calculated cricketing style.
Before the supercharged machines, Dhoni was already in love with the 2-stroke legend of Indian biking the Yamaha RD350. Often referred to as “India’s first performance bike,” the RD350 is a cult classic. Dhoni owns multiple units, restored to perfection. For many, this shows where his biking journey started. The crackling exhaust, lightweight frame, and raw feedback of the RD350 are loved by true enthusiasts and Dhoni clearly is one.
MS Dhoni’s passion for motorcycles goes far beyond mere collection, it’s a lifestyle. His garage is filled with machines that reflect his evolution: from a small-town boy with big dreams to a global icon with a need for speed. From rare imports to vintage legends, every bike tells a story. As Captain Cool celebrates another birthday, his rides remind us that off the field too, he's still chasing thrills, just with two wheels instead of leather balls.