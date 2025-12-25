/MQ-1 Predator, MQ-9 Reaper, MQ-20 Avenger and more: 5 most destructive US war drones ever deployed

Smaller but lethal in its own right is the Switchblade loitering munition. Designed for use by ground troops, it can be launched quickly and guide itself into a target, acting as a one-way munition. It was designed by AeroVironment and is small enough to fit in a backpack, the Switchblade launches from a tube, flies to the target area, and crashes into its target while detonating its explosive warhead.

