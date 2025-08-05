LOGIN
Moving to Happiness: 8 Best K-dramas and movies featuring actress Han Hyo-joo

Han Hyo-joo's acting skills led to her pan-Asian and global popularity and established her as a top Hallyu star. Let's check out a few of her iconic roles she has portrayed so far in her acting journey.

Best performances of Han Hyo-joo
Best performances of Han Hyo-joo

South Korean actress Han Hyo-joo is known for her versatility and impactful performances in movies as well as shows. She gained recognition for her roles in W, Happiness, and Moving, among others. Here are a few of the best performances, regardless of any genre.

20th Century Girl
20th Century Girl

The romantic-comedy film tells the story of a teen girl who has her eyes set on a boy for her lovesick best friend. However, things become complicated when she falls in love and is forced to choose between love and friendship.

Moving
Moving

The action show revolves around a group of innocent teenagers with extraordinary abilities who go head-to-head with some of the world's most powerful governments.

Happiness
Happiness

The thriller show tells the story of residents of a high-rise apartment fighting for their lives against a deadly infectious disease, while Sae-bom and Yi-hyun try to find the person to whom the virus has spread.

W: Two Worlds
W: Two Worlds

The love story begins with chaos when Yeon-joo discovers that W, a webtoon created by her father, is a living world and saves the protagonist, Kang Chul. In the show, a confused Kang Chul falls in love with her and follows her to the real world.

Love 911
Love 911

The romantic-comedy film tells the story of a doctor who tries to woo a grieving, widowed firefighter in her attempt to get him to testify on her behalf in a medical malpractice case.

IIjimae
IIjimae

The show is all about the legend of Iljimae, Korea's version of Robin Hood, set during the Joseon dynasty. A legend who rose from humble beginnings to rob from the rich and fight for the poor while on a mission for revenge.

Brilliant Legacy
Brilliant Legacy

It tells the story of Eun-seong Ko, who returns to her hometown to attend her father's funeral, only to find out that her autistic brother has been evicted by her stepmother.

Blood Free
Blood Free

The thriller show is set when humans end millions of years of humans eating animal meat, and BF now dominates the genetically engineered cultured meat market. However, there are people inside BF and outsiders who begin to doubt the path taken by BF CEO Yoon Ja Yoo.

