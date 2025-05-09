Movie release cancelled, IPL suspended: Events and concerts affected due to India-Pak tensions – check list

2 /5

Shankar Mahadevan

Musician Shankar Mahadevan’s Delhi concert, Geet Govind, has also been called-off. The event was originally scheduled for May 17, 2025, in New Delhi. In a statement, they wrote, “Due to the situation prevailing in the country, we have decided to postpone our Delhi concert, Geet Govind, which was scheduled for May 17. We will announce the new date soon. We pray to Lord Krishna for your well-being and stand firmly in solidarity with our beloved nation.”