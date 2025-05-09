Movie release cancelled, IPL suspended: Events and concerts affected due to India-Pak tensions – check list

Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh's Dubai concert has been postponed. The show was scheduled to take place on May 9. He wrote in a statement, “Due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for 9 May 2025, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island. We deeply appreciate your patience, support and understanding during this time. We are working closely with the venue and the new date will be announced soon.”
Shankar Mahadevan
Musician Shankar Mahadevan’s Delhi concert, Geet Govind, has also been called-off. The event was originally scheduled for May 17, 2025, in New Delhi. In a statement, they wrote, “Due to the situation prevailing in the country, we have decided to postpone our Delhi concert, Geet Govind, which was scheduled for May 17. We will announce the new date soon. We pray to Lord Krishna for your well-being and stand firmly in solidarity with our beloved nation.”
BCCI suspends IPL 2025 midway
The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has been suspended due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. In a statement, BCCI said,''The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.''
Movie release cancelled
The release of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film Bhool Chuk Maaf has been cancelled. The movie was initially set to hit theatres on May 9. However, due to the ongoing tensions, it will now premiere directly on Prime Video on May 16.
Comedian Kevin Hart was set to perform in India for the first time. However, due to the cross-border tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the actor's Indian leg of the Acting My Age tour was cancelled. The show was scheduled to take place in Delhi on April 30.