Advertisment
Subscribe
Photos

Movie release cancelled, IPL suspended: Events and concerts affected due to India-Pak tensions – check list

Advertisment

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7, following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The escalations between the two nuclear-armed nations have led to increased tensions on both sides of the border. This has affected several events across the nation. Check list

Author Avatar
Authored by: Pragati Awasthi
| Reported by:

| Edited by:

| Translated by:

India carried out Operation Sindoor on May 7, following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. The escalations between the two nuclear-armed nations have led to increased tensions on both sides of the border. This has affected several events across the nation. Check list

Pragati Awasthi profile image
by Pragati Awasthi
by Pragati Awasthi
Updated
Arijit Singh
Arijit Singh
1/5

Arijit Singh

Arijit Singh's Dubai concert has been postponed. The show was scheduled to take place on May 9. He wrote in a statement, “Due to recent events, we have made the difficult decision to postpone the Arijit Singh live concert in Abu Dhabi, originally scheduled for 9 May 2025, at Etihad Arena, Yas Island. We deeply appreciate your patience, support and understanding during this time. We are working closely with the venue and the new date will be announced soon.”

Indian musician Shankar Mahadevan's biopic wins big at Cannes World Film Festival
2/5

Shankar Mahadevan

Musician Shankar Mahadevan’s Delhi concert, Geet Govind, has also been called-off. The event was originally scheduled for May 17, 2025, in New Delhi. In a statement, they wrote, “Due to the situation prevailing in the country, we have decided to postpone our Delhi concert, Geet Govind, which was scheduled for May 17. We will announce the new date soon. We pray to Lord Krishna for your well-being and stand firmly in solidarity with our beloved nation.”

Foreign players to head home as panic grips IPL 2025 amid ongoing India-Pakistan tensions
3/5

BCCI suspends IPL 2025 midway

The Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) has been suspended due to ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan. In a statement, BCCI said,''The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders.''

Advertisment
Bhool Chuk Maaf
Poster of Bhool Chuk Maaf
4/5

Movie release cancelled

The release of Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi’s film Bhool Chuk Maaf has been cancelled. The movie was initially set to hit theatres on May 9. However, due to the ongoing tensions, it will now premiere directly on Prime Video on May 16.

Kevin Hart, Woody Harrelson's 'Man From Toronto' to release on this date
5/5

Comedian Kevin Hart was set to perform in India for the first time. However, due to the cross-border tensions following the Pahalgam terrorist attack, the actor's Indian leg of the Acting My Age tour was cancelled. The show was scheduled to take place in Delhi on April 30.

Pragati Awasthi profile image
by Pragati Awasthi
by Pragati Awasthi
Updated
Advertisment
Subscribe