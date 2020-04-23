Move over series, here's a list of must-watch teleplays for the theatre enthusiast in you

The hunt for fresher content has been increasing and evolving across demographics and especially in the time of lockdown. It has become imperative for content producers to not only present clutter-breaking content but also ensures wider and an easier reach to potential viewers.
The teleplay follows five budding comedians who are preparing for an open-mic event that could change their lives for the better. As they channel the funniest versions of themselves, they quickly realise that humour can be a deadly serious business, where quite often, the joke's on you.
Starring Abir Abrar, Adhaar Khurana, Omkar Kulkarni, Sarang Sathaye, Chaitnya Sharma, Kashin Shetty, Nipun Dharmadhikari, Zayn Khan.
When Lambodar Bhatt is given the opportunity to have his soul transported into King Nand’s body, he thinks of it as a way to make things right and become rich. However once Lambodar becomes the King, he finds himself turning into the same exploitative and frivolous king that Nand was.
Starring Anang Desai, Zakir Hussain, Rana Pratap Sengar, Anurag Mishra, Sorabh Chauhan.
'Ok Tata Bye Bye' revolves around the life of a film-making couple, a brazen sex worker, a rogue trucker and a village where you need to pay a price for everything
Pooja and Mitch who sets out to make a documentary on a small village where prostitution is part of the tradition, find themselves entangled in a web of lies and deceit.
Starring Geetika Tyagi, Jim Sarbh, Prerna Chawla, Sarika
One for the laughs, this teleplay follows Bhupati, the King of a sleepy town called Ballavpur. Crippled by huge debt, Bhupati, the King of Ballavpur dreams of moving to Calcutta after selling his palace - once he gets rid of the ghost that haunts it.
Starring Abha Parmar, Arvind Vaidya.
The play stars Shweta Basu Prasad as the eponymous character Gudiya who loses her eyebrows due to a mix-up between her shampoo and hair removal cream. This comedy of errors takes a light-hearted jab at the standards of beauty set by society on women.
Starring Shweta Basu Prasad, Virendra Saxena, Samta Sagar, Ishtiyaq Khan, Saroj Sharma, Neha Saraf, Vikram Kochhar, Anveshi Jain.
Adapted from Rabindranath Tagore’s poignant story, Daak Ghar, follows the story of Amal, a young boy with an incurable illness, is oblivious to the meaning of death and is caught in the flurry of life outside the window of his room.
Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the teleplay stars Krrish Chhabria Saurabh Goyal, Kishore C. Srivastava, Anupriya Goenka.
Neglected by their families as well as the country, a group of retired freedom fighters brave all odds to make it to the Republic Day parade to fulfil the dying wish of their friend.
Starring Kanwaljeet Singh, Utkarsh Mazumdar, Yusuf Hussain, Pawan Maskara, Shubha Khote, Beena Banerjee, Jayshankar Tripathi, Neeraj Aneja, Ronjini Chakraborty, Payal Nair, Saloni Grover, Swanandi Tikekar.
A junior ranked army man, Ramchander, one day, picks up his gun and shoots down his two senior officers. The army now orders a Court Martial against Ramchander, to prove his crime and decide his punishment. The play comprises the proceedings of this Court where the defence lawyer, the extremely sharp Vikas Roy(Rajeev Khandelwal), goes deep into the motive behind the assault and exposes the ugly and shocking truth.
Also starring Govind Pandey, Bhagwaan Tiwari, Saksham Dayma, Swapnil Kotriwar. The play is the Mahamanch for the month and will be premiered on 26th April, at 2 pm and 6 pm.
