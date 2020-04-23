Move over series, here's a list of must-watch teleplays for the theatre enthusiast in you

Court Martial

A junior ranked army man, Ramchander, one day, picks up his gun and shoots down his two senior officers. The army now orders a Court Martial against Ramchander, to prove his crime and decide his punishment. The play comprises the proceedings of this Court where the defence lawyer, the extremely sharp Vikas Roy(Rajeev Khandelwal), goes deep into the motive behind the assault and exposes the ugly and shocking truth.



Also starring Govind Pandey, Bhagwaan Tiwari, Saksham Dayma, Swapnil Kotriwar. The play is the Mahamanch for the month and will be premiered on 26th April, at 2 pm and 6 pm.

(Photograph:Twitter)