/Mount Shinmoedake erupts in Japan just as Ryo Tatsuki’s ‘mega disaster’ warning looms

Japan’s Mount Shinmoedake, erupted dramatically on Wednesday afternoon, sending a massive ash plume billowing into the sky. The eruption follows a recent string of seismic events that have heightened public anxiety, particularly amid viral speculation linked to a long-standing prediction by manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, who allegedly foresaw a catastrophic event occurring on 5 July 2025. While no major earthquake matching that prediction has occurred, authorities remain on high alert. However, 5.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the Tokara Islands in southwestern Japan on Saturday, further fueling concerns about increasing tectonic activity in the region.
Mount Shinmoedake, located on Kyushu Island, erupted at approximately 3:30 pm JST on Wednesday, 2 July. The Japan Meteorological Agency (JMA) reported a powerful ash plume and raised the volcanic alert level to 3. The eruption led to warnings of potential pyroclastic flows and falling rocks within a 3-kilometre radius.
Ashfall was reported across parts of Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures. Authorities have advised residents to remain indoors and avoid proximity to the mountain. Some local flights were disrupted due to ash clouds. JMA continues round-the-clock monitoring as a precaution against further eruptions or aftershocks.
The JMA had raised Shinmoedake’s alert level on 27 June following signs of increased volcanic activity. These included mountain swelling and elevated gas emissions. On 1 July, a government volcano committee observed a spike in volcanic gas and minor eruptions, prompting warnings of a possible larger event.
Mount Shinmoedake is part of the Kirishima mountain range. It last erupted in 2018, though the most disruptive recent eruption occurred in 2011, which led to mass evacuations and air travel disruption. The volcano is also known for its appearance as a secret lair in the 1967 James Bond film You Only Live Twice.
Just one day before the eruption, a magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck off the coast of the Tokara Islands. Though not directly linked to Shinmoedake, the quake added to rising public anxiety over seismic activity in the region. Scientists have not ruled out the possibility of future events given the geological activity.
Interest in Tatsuki’s 1999 book The Future I Saw surged in recent weeks after the predicted date of 5 July 2025 approached. Despite her own caution against overinterpretation, social media hype has contributed to travel disruptions, with a reported dip in flight bookings to Japan in early July.