/Mount Shinmoedake erupts in Japan just as Ryo Tatsuki’s ‘mega disaster’ warning looms

Japan’s Mount Shinmoedake, erupted dramatically on Wednesday afternoon, sending a massive ash plume billowing into the sky. The eruption follows a recent string of seismic events that have heightened public anxiety, particularly amid viral speculation linked to a long-standing prediction by manga artist Ryo Tatsuki, who allegedly foresaw a catastrophic event occurring on 5 July 2025. While no major earthquake matching that prediction has occurred, authorities remain on high alert. However, 5.3 magnitude earthquake rattled the Tokara Islands in southwestern Japan on Saturday, further fueling concerns about increasing tectonic activity in the region.