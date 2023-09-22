Moto GP 2023: All you need to know about top riders competing at Bharat Grand Prix - Part 2

Source: Twitter

Written By: Aditya Pimpale Updated: Sep 22, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

MotoGP Bharat as the Indian Grand Prix was rechristened will be the 13th race in the 2023 circuit. The thrilling line up of 22 riders representing 11 teams is all set to take position on the Buddh International Circuit grid from September 22-24. Two riders from each team will be riding the bikes provided by renowned manufacturers such as Honda, Yamaha, KTM, Ducati, and Aprilia.

Marc Marquez (Spain)

At just 20 years and 266 days, Marc Marquez remains the youngest ever premier class winner. The Spaniard is regarded as one of the GOAT’s and boasts eight World Championships, including six in MotoGP™ between 2013 and 2019. In 2020, a crash at the Spanish GP saw the #93 sustain a right humerus fracture that would keep him out of action until 2021. Four surgeries later, Marquez returned in 2023 fully fit and ready to fight for the title again. However, 2023 hasn’t gone to plan as injuries and a struggling Honda has made for a tough campaign for the elder Marquez brother.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Joan Mir (Spain)

Following Suzuki's unexpected departure from MotoGP™ in 2022, 2020 MotoGP™ World Champion Joan Mir finds himself in the Repsol Honda ranks for the 2023 MotoGP™ season. It’s been the Spaniard’s toughest year to date as Honda’s struggles continue, with injuries blighting Mir’s first season with the iconic factory. The double World Champion will be aiming to end the season on a high ahead of 2024.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Jack Miller (Australia)

Jack Miller’s rise to MotoGP™ is unique as the Australian jumped straight to the premier class from Moto3™ in 2015. A debut win was earned in 2016 on an Independent Team Honda at Assen before Miller enjoyed a fruitful few years with Ducati – first at Prima Pramac, then in the factory set up – before switching to Red Bull KTM Factory Racing for 2023, his third MotoGP™ manufacturer. Miller has tasted Sprint podium success already, but awaits Sunday success in factory orange.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Brad Binder (South Africa)

2016 Moto3™ World Champion Brad Binder is embarking on his fourth MotoGP™ campaign with Red Bull KTM. Having won his third-ever premier class race, a trickier than hopes couple of seasons have been endured by KTM and Binder in 2021 and 2022, but 2023 has been a welcome return to form for both rider and factory. Big things await for the South African, who will be with KTM until at least the end of 2026.

(Photograph: Twitter )

Álex Márquez (Spain)

Álex Márquez (Spain)

(Photograph: Twitter )

Jorge Martín Almoguera

Nicknamed the ‘Martinator’, Jorge Martin rose through Moto3™ - a title he won in 2018 – and Moto2™ as one of the brightest young talents in the sport. Martin claimed a podium in just his second MotoGP™ race and despite a huge crash in Portugal that saw him miss four races, the Spaniard claimed a debut win in the same year. 2022 was a winless year, but 2023 has seen Martin become a title contender again as he aims to chase down Ducati rival Bagnaia for the crown.

(Photograph: Twitter )