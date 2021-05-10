Gigi Hadid to Priyanka Chopra: Hollywood stars pens heartfelt notes on motherhood
This Mother's Day, stars like Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Garner including some new moms -- Gigi Hadid, Mandy Moore and more took to their social media to celebrate the special day with sweet social media posts.
Mandy Moore celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mum, sharing never-before-seen photos of her and her son, August Harrison Goldsmith.
The 37-year-old actress posted a touching tribute with some rare photos.
'' I am ever so grateful to have joined the magical club of motherhood. It’s the privilege of my life to be your mom, Goosey. The past 11 weeks have unlocked a love so the immediate one I never knew possible. Sending love to all the mothers and mother figures in our lives and holding space for those who find this day a challenge (those who are on a journey to be mothers, have lost a child or their own mother, have a complicated relationship with their mom, etc...)'' she wrote.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott celebrated the special day by sharing a sweet message for ex- Kylie Jenner for being a great mom to their 3-year-old daughter Stormi. By sharing some adorable photos of them, he wrote, ''Of all the special things in life. The big ones and small. A mamas love and rage and tenderness
Is the most special of them all''.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Jennifer Lopez
On Mother's day, Jennifer Lopez shared some charming selfies with her twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, 13 and her mother. Lopez also shared a special video on the occasion of Mother’s Day.
''It was my mom who instilled in us at a very young age that we could do anything. This was something that has really stayed with me. Being a mom is my greatest joy, and today I think about my mommy and all the moms out there. This is your day, and I hope you are surrounded by love, gratitude and appreciation…enjoy it! #HappyMothersDay #IGotItFromMyMama #MamaGlowsBest'' she captioned the video.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Emma Roberts
The new mom Emma took to Instagram to share a super cute photo with her 5-month-old son Rhodes!, “Happy Mother’s Day 🌼,” Emma captioned the post while rubbing her nose with Rhodes‘ nose.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Gigi Hadid
Marking the special day, Gigi Hadid, who gave birth to her first child last year also shared some blurry sun-soaked snap.
"The rumors are true: my best friend, purpose, muse, greatest pride & joy! I" she wrote alongside photos showing her with Khai, who she shares with Zayn Malik. "I feel so lucky and inspired bein your mama, my Khai !! An old soul full of sunshine, you light up everyone’s days! Thank you 🧡 thank you 💛 thank you 💕."
(Photograph:Instagram)
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
Joe Jonas also took to Instagram to share a special tribute to his wife Sophie Turner, "Happy Mother’s Day to all the amazing mother’s out there and to these two Mums," he wrote.
(Photograph:Twitter)
Katy Perry
This Mother's day, Katy Perry has a lot to be thankful for.
The singer celebrated the holiday for the first time as a mom after welcoming daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom last August.
"I found everything i was ever searching for when I became a mother. So grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. Happiest Mother's Day," she wrote on Twitter.
(Photograph:Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Jonas also took to her Instagram handle to pen a heartfelt note for her mom Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas. The actress also shared some priceless photos with them.
“I do what I want, where I want when I want…. if my mom says it’s ok – unknown. Today we celebrate motherhood. The beginning of all life. Here’s to all the mothers all around us that boundlessly create, nurture and love. Please know you are appreciated and seen. I’m so blessed to look up to two incredible women who lead by example every day. Love you Happy Mother’s Day to everyone❤️ @drmadhuakhourichopra @mamadjonas''.