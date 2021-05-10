Gigi Hadid to Priyanka Chopra: Hollywood stars pens heartfelt notes on motherhood

This Mother's Day, stars like Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Garner including some new moms -- Gigi Hadid, Mandy Moore and more took to their social media to celebrate the special day with sweet social media posts.

Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore celebrated her first Mother's Day as a mum, sharing never-before-seen photos of her and her son, August Harrison Goldsmith.



The 37-year-old actress posted a touching tribute with some rare photos.

'' I am ever so grateful to have joined the magical club of motherhood. It’s the privilege of my life to be your mom, Goosey. The past 11 weeks have unlocked a love so the immediate one I never knew possible. Sending love to all the mothers and mother figures in our lives and holding space for those who find this day a challenge (those who are on a journey to be mothers, have lost a child or their own mother, have a complicated relationship with their mom, etc...)'' she wrote.

