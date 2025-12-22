LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Next to Imran Khan! Pat Cummins now has second most Test wickets as captain - Check full list

Next to Imran Khan! Pat Cummins now has second most Test wickets as captain - Check full list

Prashant Talreja
Authored By Prashant Talreja
Published: Dec 22, 2025, 16:36 IST | Updated: Dec 22, 2025, 16:36 IST

Imran Khan (187) has most Test wickets as captain followed by Pat Cummins (151), Richie Benaud (138), Garry Sobers (117), Daniel Vettori (116).

Imran Khan (Pakistan)
1 / 5
(Photograph: Instagram/ICC)

Imran Khan (Pakistan)

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imran Khan tops the list with 187 wickets in 48 Tests as captain. Overall, he took 362 Test wickets in 88 matches.

Pat Cummins (Australia)
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Pat Cummins (Australia)

Australia skipper Pat Cummins is second 151 Test wickets in 38 matches as captain. He's only second after Imran to take 150+ Test wickets as captain. Overall, he has 315 wickets in 72 Tests so far.

Richie Benaud (Australia)
3 / 5
(Photograph: X/ICC)

Richie Benaud (Australia)

Former Australia skipper Richie Benaud took 138 wickets in 28 Tests as skipper. Overall, he took 248 wickets in 63 Tests played.

Garry Sobers (West Indies)
4 / 5
(Photograph: Playfair Cricket Monthly)

Garry Sobers (West Indies)

Former West Indie great Garry Sobers also features on the list with 117 wickets in 39 Tests as the captain. Overall, he took 235 wickets in 93 Tests to go with his 8,032 runs as well.

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Daniel Vettori (New Zealand)

Former New Zealand bowling all-rounder Dan Vettori took 116 wickets in 32 Tests he led the side in. Overall, he took 363 wickets in 113 Tests.

Trending Photo

Next to Imran Khan! Pat Cummins now has second most Test wickets as captain - Check full list
5

Next to Imran Khan! Pat Cummins now has second most Test wickets as captain - Check full list

From Joe Root to Agha Salman, top 5 highest run scorers in 2025
5

From Joe Root to Agha Salman, top 5 highest run scorers in 2025

Where did Gold come from? Understanding the origins of the most valuable commodity on Earth
10

Where did Gold come from? Understanding the origins of the most valuable commodity on Earth

Happy Birthday Ralph Fiennes: Harry Potter, Schindler's List, Conclave- 7 incredible movies & TV shows of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more
8

Happy Birthday Ralph Fiennes: Harry Potter, Schindler's List, Conclave- 7 incredible movies & TV shows of the actor on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Physical gold vs digital gold vs gold ETFs: Returns, risks and what investors need to know
7

Physical gold vs digital gold vs gold ETFs: Returns, risks and what investors need to know