/Next to Imran Khan! Pat Cummins now has second most Test wickets as captain - Check full list

Imran Khan (187) has most Test wickets as captain followed by Pat Cummins (151), Richie Benaud (138), Garry Sobers (117), Daniel Vettori (116).
Former Pakistan all-rounder Imran Khan tops the list with 187 wickets in 48 Tests as captain. Overall, he took 362 Test wickets in 88 matches.
Australia skipper Pat Cummins is second 151 Test wickets in 38 matches as captain. He's only second after Imran to take 150+ Test wickets as captain. Overall, he has 315 wickets in 72 Tests so far.
Former Australia skipper Richie Benaud took 138 wickets in 28 Tests as skipper. Overall, he took 248 wickets in 63 Tests played.
Former West Indie great Garry Sobers also features on the list with 117 wickets in 39 Tests as the captain. Overall, he took 235 wickets in 93 Tests to go with his 8,032 runs as well.
Former New Zealand bowling all-rounder Dan Vettori took 116 wickets in 32 Tests he led the side in. Overall, he took 363 wickets in 113 Tests.