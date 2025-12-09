/Most Test Runs for India in 2025, check who tops the list

India’s Test season is over for this year, and there are plenty of takeaways from that, including the top four highest run-scorers thus far being Indians. Check out who tops the list.
Newly-appointed Team India’s Test captain Shubman Gill tops the chart for most Test runs this year, let alone just for India. In his marathon first tour of England in June, where he led his side to a 2-2 draw, Gill scored 754 runs across five Tests – the most by an Indian in a Test series ever. In nine Tests played this year, Gill amassed 983 runs at 70.21, including five hundreds and a fifty.
Indian Test opener KL Rahul is second on this and the overall list thus far with 813 Test runs this year. The right-hander had a stellar 2025, hitting three hundreds and as many fifties in 19 innings, while averaging 45.16 with the bat.
The third name on this list is surprisingly that of a bowling all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja. Besides among the wickets, Jadeja scored massively this year, 764 in 17 innings, including two Test tons and six fifties. His rise as a batter helped India taste success throughout 2025.
The rookie opener Yashasvi Jaiswal has made long strides thus far in his Test career, having already amassed 745 runs alone this year. The left-handed opener was on song since the beginning, whacking three Test hundreds and three fifties in 2025.
The fifth and final name on this list is that of keeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who collected 629 runs in just seven Tests and 13 innings, averaging just above 48. Despite a lean little patch, Pant batted with an injured toe during the England series, also scoring a fifty in that innings, one of his fourth this year. He also scored two Test hundreds to leave his impact.