Published: May 16, 2025, 08:29 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
From Chris Gayle to Kieron Pollard, here are the top five six-hitters in IPL playoffs history. They include Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, and MS Dhoni. Sports Photos Cricket
1. Suresh Raina
Former CSK batter, often abbreviated as Mr. IPL, has delivered in crunch games for CSK. In 24 playoff matches, Suresh Raina has scored 714 runs and smashed 40 sixes – the most in IPL knockout history.
2. MS Dhoni
The current skipper of CSK, Captain Cool MS Dhoni, has scored 523 runs in 28 playoff games. He’s cleared the ropes 28 times, showing up for CSK when it mattered the most.
3. Kieron Pollard
Former MI batter Kieron Pollard’s playoff cameos were always explosive. In just 18 Playoff matches, he has hammered 341 runs and hit 25 sixes.
4. Shane Watson
Former CSK batter Shane Watson has delivered in crunch situations for CSK. In only 12 IPL playoff games, he scored 389 runs and hit 20 sixes, including an unbeaten title-winning century in the 2018 IPL Final.
5. Chris Gayle
Former PBKS opening batter Chris Gayle was a six-hitting machine for his team. The Universe Boss scored 250 runs and launched 20 sixes in just seven IPL playoff appearances.
