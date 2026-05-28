/Most sixes hit in an IPL season (balls/sixes)

Discover the players with the most sixes in an IPL season. From Chris Gayle's historic dominance to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s record-breaking 2026 campaign, see who leads the all-time list.
Rajasthan Royals opener is now the leading six-hitter in an IPL season, surpassing Chris Gayle’s tally during the Eliminator against the SunRisers Hyderabad. In his blistering knock of 97 off just 29 balls, Vaibhav slammed 12 sixes, going past the record 59-tally inside the fourth over itself.
Christopher Henry Gayle, perhaps the greatest T20 batter, held the record for the most sixes hit in an IPL season. During the 2012 edition, his second season with the RCB, Gayle smashed a whopping 59 sixes, creating an all-time IPL record.
During the 2019 edition, Kolkata Knight Riders’ mainstay, Andre Russell, breached the 50-sixes-a-season record, clobbering 52 sixes during the edition. His unmatched and brutal power kept bowlers at bay throughout.
After the record-breaking 2012 edition, where Gayle hammered a then-IPL record (59 sixes), he continued his form in the next match, hitting 51 sixes in the following edition in 2013. The West Indian opener was at the peak of his prowess during his early years with the RCB.
Fifth on this list is England white-ball veteran, Jos Buttler. During the 2022 edition, Butter, representing the Royals, registered 45 maximums throughout the season. His purple patch helped the Royals reach only their second IPL final to date, though they lost to Gujarat Titans.