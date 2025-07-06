LOGIN
  Most Runs for India in a single Test series – Shubman Gill edges closer to elite list

Most runs for India in a single Test series – Shubman Gill edges closer to elite list

Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Edited By Aditya Vidyadhar Pimpale
Published: Jul 06, 2025, 11:13 IST | Updated: Jul 06, 2025, 11:13 IST

Here is a look at the batters with the most runs for India in a single Test series as Shubman Gill edges closer to the elite list which is currently led by Sunil Gavaskar, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli.

1. Sunil Gavaskar – 774 Runs vs West Indies in 1970-71
1. Sunil Gavaskar – 774 Runs vs West Indies in 1970-71

In his debut Test series in 1971, Sunil Gavaskar announced himself to the world in grand style by scoring a staggering 774 runs in just 4 Tests against the mighty West Indies. This historic performance came on India's tour of the Caribbean, a place traditionally known for its fierce fast bowling and challenging pitches.

2. Sunil Gavaskar – 732 Runs vs West Indies in 1978-79
2. Sunil Gavaskar – 732 Runs vs West Indies in 1978-79

Sunil Gavaskar showcased his mastery once again against the West Indies during their 1978–79 tour of India, scoring a phenomenal 732 runs in 6 Tests. In this series, Gavaskar scored 4 centuries, including 3 consecutive hundreds in the first three Tests — a rare and extraordinary achievement.

3. Yashasvi Jaiswal – 712 Runs vs England in 2023-24
3. Yashasvi Jaiswal – 712 Runs vs England in 2023-24

Yashasvi Jaiswal had a sensational Test series against England during their 2024 tour of India, scoring a monumental 712 runs in 5 Tests. This outstanding performance made him the highest run-scorer of the series and also one of the top performers ever in a single series for India.

4. Virat Kohli – 692 Runs vs Australia in 2014-15
4. Virat Kohli – 692 Runs vs Australia in 2014-15

Virat Kohli produced one of the finest batting displays by an Indian in overseas conditions during the 2014–15 Test series in Australia, scoring a remarkable 692 runs in 4 Tests. This performance firmly established Kohli as India’s premier Test batter and future captain.

5. Virat Kohli – 655 Runs vs England in 2016-17
5. Virat Kohli – 655 Runs vs England in 2016-17

Virat Kohli delivered one of his most iconic Test performances during the 2016 home series against England, scoring an exceptional 655 runs in 5 Tests. This was a defining moment in Kohli’s career as he led India both as a captain and as the batting mainstay in a dominant 4-0 series win.

