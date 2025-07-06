/Most Runs for India in a single Test series – Shubman Gill edges closer to elite list

Here is a look at the batters with the most runs for India in a single Test series as Shubman Gill edges closer to the elite list which is currently led by Sunil Gavaskar, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Virat Kohli.
In his debut Test series in 1971, Sunil Gavaskar announced himself to the world in grand style by scoring a staggering 774 runs in just 4 Tests against the mighty West Indies. This historic performance came on India's tour of the Caribbean, a place traditionally known for its fierce fast bowling and challenging pitches.
Sunil Gavaskar showcased his mastery once again against the West Indies during their 1978–79 tour of India, scoring a phenomenal 732 runs in 6 Tests. In this series, Gavaskar scored 4 centuries, including 3 consecutive hundreds in the first three Tests — a rare and extraordinary achievement.
Yashasvi Jaiswal had a sensational Test series against England during their 2024 tour of India, scoring a monumental 712 runs in 5 Tests. This outstanding performance made him the highest run-scorer of the series and also one of the top performers ever in a single series for India.
Virat Kohli produced one of the finest batting displays by an Indian in overseas conditions during the 2014–15 Test series in Australia, scoring a remarkable 692 runs in 4 Tests. This performance firmly established Kohli as India’s premier Test batter and future captain.
Virat Kohli delivered one of his most iconic Test performances during the 2016 home series against England, scoring an exceptional 655 runs in 5 Tests. This was a defining moment in Kohli’s career as he led India both as a captain and as the batting mainstay in a dominant 4-0 series win.